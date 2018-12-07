In Blistering Attack, John Brennan Says ‘Increasingly Desperate’ Trump Is Feeling ‘Walls Closing In’

Trump had attacked former CIA director Brennan in a Friday morning tweet, accusing him of conspiring with Mueller in a 'witch hunt.'

In a blistering attack on President Donald Trump on Friday morning, former CIA director John Brennan said that Trump is getting “increasingly desperate” in the face of increased Mueller disclosures — and is likely feeling the “walls closing in” around him, according to Newsweek.

As reported by the Inquisitr earlier today, Trump is expecting some bad news on Friday, with special counsel Robert Mueller set to file sentencing memos on former Trump associates Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen. Trump has already been rattled with last week’s sentencing memo on Flynn, in which — although Mueller didn’t seek a jail term for Trump’s former National Security Adviser — he revealed that Flynn had provided “substantial assistance” in the probe attempting to link Trump’s transition team to Russian government officials.

Ahead of the filings, Trump went on a Twitter tirade, accusing Robert Mueller of multiple “conflicts of interest” while also coming down heavily on Hillary Clinton. He also asked for an investigation on Brennan himself, accusing him, former CIA director James Comey, and “angry Democrats” of plotting a “witch hunt” against him.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, Brennan said that Trump’s tweets were a manifestation of his fear in relation to what was to come next in the Mueller probe.

“I think Mr. Trump is seeing more and more of the walls closing in on him, which is why he’s becoming increasingly desperate,” Brennan said.

Brennan also seemed to dismiss the seriousness of Trump’s accusations, saying his barrage of tweets on Friday morning reflected upon a president who was “ill-suited” to his position. He warned Trump that his “lack of principle” would come back to haunt him sooner rather than later, with Mueller appearing to move fast in his investigation following the conclusion of the midterms.

“Mr. Trump knows what he has done in the past. He has demonstrated a lack of ethics, a lack of principle, and whether it be in his government affairs or in his private business dealings, this is something that’s going to, I think, come back and haunt him.”

Trump awaits the alleged Friday filings against his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who have both pleaded guilty to multiple crimes. Trump claimed on Twitter that his chief attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has prepared an 87-page “counter” report to oppose what Mueller is likely to allege in his Friday filings, but refused to release it without Mueller’s report being released first.