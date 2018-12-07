Instagram Vixen Laci Kay Somers Shares Sultry Lingerie Selfie As She Embraces Her Birthday

Instagram model and singer Laci Kay Somers is ready to celebrate her birthday and she is doing her best to share some of the fun with her fans. Earlier this week, the former Playboy model teased that her birthday was on the horizon and now she’s revealed that it’s time to embrace the occasion.

In her latest Instagram Story, Somers shared a racy photo showing her enjoying a bit of birthday cake. This was no ordinary birthday celebration photo, as this one was a full-fledged sultry shot in Laci’s typical style.

The photo of Somers shows her in red-hot lingerie, laying on a kitchen counter and eating a bite of cake. In addition to the red panties and bra, she is wearing white heels and little else. Laci’s curvy derriere is impossible to miss given the position she’s in, and this particular shot showcases plenty of cleavage as well.

The Instagram starlet thanked everybody for all of the birthday messages she has been receiving this morning and it looks like she is prepared to make the most of the day. As the Inquisitr detailed earlier this week, Somers revealed that she will be spending her birthday in Miami, Florida with friends and she will surely be sharing plenty of updates via her social media pages throughout the weekend.

Laci also teased via her Insta Stories that she is working on new videos to share to her YouTube channel. In addition, she’s previously told her followers that she’s been in the studio working on new music.

The California girl initially made a splash in the entertainment genre by working as a ring girl and MMA fight host, details Bikini Luxe, and Somers has previously been featured in Playboy. Laci was briefly linked romantically to professional golfer Tiger Woods, but she’s denied that anything ever transpired between them.

Somers has previously opened up about how she isn’t one to drink, do drugs, or party like a wild child. However, it sounds as if Laci does have some fun stuff planned for her birthday celebration in Miami this weekend.

Based on the sultry lingerie shot Laci Kay Somers shared via her Instagram Stories to kick off the day, her 10 million followers are confident that she will be having a blast as she embraces turning 27-years-old. She is certainly getting the big day started off right from the looks of things and her fans will be anxious to see Instagram updates over the next few days.