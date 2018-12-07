‘World’s Sexiest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Puts Her Famous Booty On Display In Sweaty Workout Video

Dubbed the “World’s Sexiest Weather Girl” by Maxim magazine earlier this year — and having been a viral sensation for many years prior to this pronouncement — buxom brunette Yanet Garcia is no stranger to attracting attention for her notorious beauty. Taking to popular social media platform Instagram to show her 8.3 million fans and followers the secret to her success in the form of a brief workout video, Yanet reveals her dedication and her hard work in keeping her world-famous figure trim and toned.

In the footage below, Yanet can be seen exercising on a motorized stepper — this version looking like a deluxe piece of gym equipment that more resembles a miniature escalator than a traditional stair-stepper. Wearing a thin, skin-tight pair of gray leggings that clings to her lower body — leaving little to the imagination — Yanet shows her audience every curve of her iconic booty. As she leans forward for balance and takes each step with practiced care, this sensual exercise session escalates even further as Yanet throws some reverse leg-lifts into the mix, showing off the musculature of her pert posterior and totally-toned thighs.

A bulky black hoodie hides most of the Mexican weather broadcaster’s upper body, and a cute pair of royal purple athletic shoes help to round out the look.

It appears that Yanet’s devoted admirers on Instagram absolutely loved the brief video clip as well, laving it with over 110,000 likes and 1000-plus comments in less than 12 hours of it having been live — as of the writing of this article. One user jokingly wrote, “I would not prefer call of duty against this botty [sic],” while another simply quipped, “I could watch this all day.” Given that Yanet’s primary language of communication is Spanish — the caption being written in this language — the vast majority of the comments follow suit.

The former commenter was likely making a reference to the fact that Yanet Garcia suffered a minor setback earlier this year, as she was apparently dumped by ex-boyfriend Douglas Martin, aka FaZe Censor, over his commitment to Call of Duty. A professional gamer, Martin claims that he had little time for Garcia, and also that there were several issues with regards to her delivering ultimatums to him, per Complex.

For her part, Yanet Garcia largely dismisses these claims. According to Maxim, Martin is the money-obsessed one. Further, Garcia claims that her ex placed money and fame over their love.

“[Martin] has decided to change unconditional love for money or monetizing it as social platforms now call it… I believe in justice and bravery and that is why I’m pointing out the lies that I’m not willing to accept… I cannot recognize the person I was in love with.”