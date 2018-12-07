‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Addresses Rumors Of A Split After Suggesting She & David Eason Have Separated

Jenelle Evans changed her relationship status to “separated” on Facebook days ago but now, the Teen Mom 2 star is suggesting that she and husband David Eason aren’t preparing for a split.

According to a report from People magazine, the reality star and mother of three denied she and Eason are on the verge of a split on her Instagram page by telling fans that the reports of a breakup were nothing more than rumors.

While it was Evans herself who declared she was “separated” on Facebook, she has since changed her story about her relationship status with Eason. In fact, she told fans she was rolling her eyes about the false reports and said that social media isn’t a correct indicator of actual life.

“My mom isn’t even friends with me on social media.. why does social media determine someone’s life?” she asked after unfollowing her husband on Instagram and unfriending him on Facebook.

In addition to calling the split reports, which she prompted, “rumors,” Evans took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos of her seemingly happy life with Eason, one of which was taken at a Christmas tree farm, which she visited with Eason and some of their kids.

Below is the latest happy photo of Jenelle Evans and David Eason.

While Jenelle Evans is doing her best to maintain a united front with David Eason, it was less than two months ago when the Teen Mom 2 star shockingly called police on her husband and accused him of a vicious assault.

After People confirmed Evans had been hospitalized, a 911 call was released in which she was heard telling an operator about her alleged injuries.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” Evans told police through tears. “He pinned me down on the ground, I’m sorry, in the yard. And I think I heard my f***ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

Before the call was released, a rep for Evans told People she “had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property” and “Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire.”

Days later, Evans released a statement of her own to E! News, suggesting her 911 call was nothing more than “a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.” She also said “everything is great” between her and Eason.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production and expected to air on MTV sometime early next year.