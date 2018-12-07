Priyanka Chopra And Hubby Nick Jonas’ First Love Miley Cyrus Are Connected In This Weird Way

Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas’ first love Miley Cyrus were connected in a peculiar way as Chopra prepared to walk down the aisle towards her new husband for the couple’s over-the-top weddings in India.

Page Six reported that Chopra’s wedding day makeup included a Marc Jacobs beauty product that was called Le Marc Lip Crème in Oh Miley.

The red hue was named after Cyrus, a Marc Jacobs muse who dated Jonas in 2006 when the two were both child stars who appeared on the Disney Channel, said, People.

Marc Jacobs Beauty revealed on Instagram that Oh Miley was the shade used. The brand’s post has since been deleted, but not before a fan tweeted a screengrab as reported by Page Six.

Page Six also reported that People has edited their initial reports of Chopra’s makeup, which included the Miley lipstick shade and changed the hue, noting that Chopra wore Boy Gorgeous as she headed down the aisle to marry Jonas.

The new quote by People from makeup artist Yumi Mori now says of Chopra’s wedding makeup, “We decided to go for red stained lips to balance the look. I used Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in the shade Boy Gorgeous.”

For the couple’s Christian ceremony held on Dec. 1, Chopra wore a “soft and natural” look, reported People.

“We wanted to achieve a timeless and fresh look – nothing too overdone,” Mori told People. “We decided that something soft and natural would best complement the spirit of her Ralph Lauren wedding dress. We collaborated many times before, and often when we want to capture something simple, we do a coral eye. So, we did the same for the special day.”

People also has exclusive photos and remarks from the couple about their nuptials so it is not surprising they corrected the story.

Cyrus famously documented her breakup with Jonas in her hit song, the first released without her Disney series Hannah Montana moniker, 7 Things I Hate About You in 2008. The couple dated for two years before ending their relationship.

Jonas once commented that he knew the song was about him when he saw the diabetes dog tag she wears in the video, an item the “Jealous” singer gave her when they were teenage sweethearts.

The singer was quizzed about Miley’s song in an interview segment on the BBC Radio One series Heart Rate Monitor.

Grimmy asked if the song was about him, to which the ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ actor replied: “I’ve heard that rumor, I’ve never directly heard that from Miley but she does wear a dog tag that I gave her when I was 14 (in the video). I was actually kind of flattered, to be honest because it’s there forever and I know it’s about me.”

Page Six reported that despite the gaffe, there were plenty of touches that were more personal to the couple detailed in Chopra’s wedding dress.

Jonas’ full name, Nicholas Jerry Jonas, was hand-stitched onto the fabric, as was the pair’s wedding date (“1st December 2018”), the names of Chopra’s parents (“Madhu & Ashok”), the Hindi mantra “Om Namah Shivay” (invoking Lord Shiva) and the words “Family,” “Hope,” “Compassion” and “Love.” A piece of Jonas’ mother’s wedding dress was also sewn into Chopra’s,