Serena Williams Has Some Advice For Her Longtime Pal Meghan Markle

The tennis ace recently revealed her royal friend's sweet habit that she's urging her to stop.

Long before Meghan Markle became a British royal, she found friendship in tennis royal Serena Williams, forming in an instant bond when the first met at the Super Bowl in 2010. And though both famous ladies’ lives have changed drastically over the years, Serena assures People that her royal friend hasn’t changed one bit–even though she is urging her to adjust one thing.

Speaking to the news outlet on December 5 during the launch for her clothing line in Miami, the sports icon recalled a conversation she had with her friend that was almost too nice.

“I’m like, ‘How are you?’ and she’s like, ‘No, you are you?’ and I’m like, ‘You’re so sweet, but I’m really asking–how are you?’,” Serena said, following up with a bit of advice for her royal pal.

“I’m like, ‘Meghan, stop being so nice…you’re the pregnant one, aren’t you supposed to have hormones, why are you so sweet?,” she advised. “But that’s always been her.”

And while Serena, who was the first of the pair to have a baby in September 2017 when she and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia, gives her pal plenty of tips as she prepares to enter the world of motherhood herself, she admits that Meghan “still gives me more advice.”

Serena Williams Begged Meghan Markle to Stop Being So Dang Nice https://t.co/euHga5aRpv pic.twitter.com/nJTcnMa1y1 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) December 7, 2018

The tennis ace offered some advice for all soon-to-be moms as well.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, I didn’t know how I’m going to have a baby, and it all came,” Serena explained. “It’s so crazy, I totally changed, and it literally is like a switch. And so, I say that, ‘It will come.'”

Meghan and Serena have an extremely supportive friendship–Serena and her husband Alexis were two of a number of familiar faces spotted at Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry earlier this year in May. A few months later, Meghan and her sister-in-law Kate were in the audience as the tennis pro competed at Wimbledon.

Meghan also supports her friend’s dip into the fashion industry, wearing a blazer from Serena’s clothing line during her royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry, which she shared her sweet reaction to on her Instagram account.

Serena did recently admit, however, that while she loves that her good friend rocks pieces from her fashion line, she has to be careful with which items she sends to the Duchess, Elle reported.

“We don’t [send her the whole line] because some of that stuff we know is like, Ok, maybe she wouldn’t be looking at the color-block pants because I don’t know if it’s appropriate,” she explained to People. “But years ago, I would have, you know? But know, I have to really think about it.”