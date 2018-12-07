Ashley Graham Shows Some Skin In A Black & Leopard Print Crop Top

Plus-size model Ashley flashed her abs in a skimpy crop top.

Ashley Graham is showing off some skin and flaunting her middle in a black crop top and black pants as she hit the red carpet for a music event in New York. Per Daily Mail, the plus-size model stunned as she posed for photographers on December 6 while attending Billboard’s 13th Annual Women in Music party.

Ashley was proudly baring her midriff in the new photos, rocking the slinky crop top which also featured sheer leopard print sleeves that cinched in at the elbows and billowed out along the arms.

Graham kept things a little more simple on the bottom, opting for a pair of basic black pants that perfectly showed off her amazing curves. As she flashed her abs, the star kept her hair and makeup a little more simple, tying her hair back into a bun while sporting a smoky eye and nude lips.

As well as giving fans a good look at her middle from the front, photos also showed the model posing over the shoulder to show off the low back on her dark crop top while also flashing her partially bare back to awaiting photographers.

The latest snaps showing Ashley proudly flaunting her amazing figure come shortly after she opened up about the lack of diversity and inclusion she’s seen during her career in the modeling industry.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“For me beauty has always been beyond size. This is about using women who look different because we all look different and we need to praise that difference about us,” Graham, who also boasts her own line of lingerie, recently told People.

“That is what is beautiful, it’s that we’re all not created the same,” the star then continued, adding that she would always be diverse when it comes to her lingerie catwalk shows. “I am just so happy that I actually make lingerie for women who want to feel sexy and who want to feel accepted.”

Ashley’s latest skin-baring ensemble on the red carpet came shortly after she shared several photos of herself in a very revealing red dress on her Instagram account earlier this week.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, the pictures, which were taken at a recent Revlon event, featured Graham pulling multiple poses as she flaunted some major cleavage in her plunging, body-hugging dress.

Some snaps even showed the star laying on her side as she looked seductively at the camera.

The Inquisitr also shared that Ashley previously sported a fun crop top just last month when she revealed her flat stomach once again in a white and lime green ensemble during another red carpet appearance.