‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Flaunts Her Booty In Neon-Pink Bikini In Photo Shoot Sneak Peeks

Canadian model Kate Bock is currently in Costa Rica doing a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated and she is knocking it out of the park in some sneak peeks shared via social media. She is approaching her seventh year in the annual swimsuit-focused edition of the magazine and it is already clear that she’ll be sharing some sizzling-hot bikini shots once again.

Kate Bock teased via her Instagram Stories over the past couple of days that she was headed to Costa Rica for the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot and once she arrived, she revealed that she’s staying in a gorgeous room at a Casa Chameleon hotel. She teased having had a swimsuit fitting and noted that the bikinis were amazing and hinted that there would be lots of neon colors in the upcoming issue.

Over on the Sports Illustrated Instagram page, there were some gorgeous sneak peeks from Bock’s time in front of the camera. In one stunning shot, Kate is wearing a neon pink thong bikini as she lounges in a hammock. The outlet teased that the Canadian model’s upcoming appearance in the SI Swimsuit edition is going to blow everybody’s minds and based on these preview shots, there is no doubt that’s true.

In this sneak peek photo, Bock is wearing a pink bikini from Frankie’s. In the hammock shot, Kate is leaning on the netting with the beach as the setting in the background and she’s positioned so that her curvy derriere and long, slender legs are a highlight of the photo. She is gazing toward the camera, her long, blonde hair cascading down her back, and the bikini along with Bock’s slightly arched back shows off her slim waist.

The magazine’s Instagram page also shared a short video as she was prepping for her first shots, and Bock noted that she felt pretty lucky to be there. Kate was wearing neon pink in this video too, but it was a different bikini than what she was wearing in the hammock shot.

As Sports Illustrated details, Bock was their 2013 Rookie of the Year and she’s returned every year since then. In addition to her modeling, she’s created a jewelry collection and she regularly shares gift guides and other tidbits via her personal Instagram page.

Kate has been dating Cleveland Cavaliers NBA player Kevin Love since 2016 and it looks like she is definitely living her best life at the moment. Fans of the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition have been following along as all of the returning ladies do their shoots in Costa Rica and Kate Bock’s supporters cannot wait to see the finished product when it becomes available.