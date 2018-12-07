Trump Counterpunches On Twitter, Promises ‘Counter’ To The Mueller Report In Threatening Tweet

Amidst a barrage of unfriendly press reports surrounding the upcoming “big friday” for Robert Mueller and special counsel — an investigation that the president has frequently described as a “witch hunt,” per CNBC — it appears that Donald Trump is preparing a special report of his own.

Apparently set to counter the claims made by special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of “Angry Democrats” as the president frequently refers to them as, Donald Trump and partner Rudy Giuliani are working on a document to contrast the arguments made by the Mueller and his legal team. While the Atlantic reports that no such document exists — and further alleges that there is no plan to provide a contrary accounting of the facts which will presumably be laid out by Mueller in the coming days — Trump says that this reportage is in fact another example of “fake news,” writing as much in a Twitter message made earlier today.

“It has been incorrectly reported that Rudy Giuliani and others will not be doing a counter to the Mueller Report. That is Fake News. Already 87 pages done, but obviously cannot complete until we see the final Witch Hunt Report.”

The tweet did not stand alone, as Donald Trump has also been criticized by many mainstream media outlets for going on a “tweetstorm” in response to the increasingly intense media coverage of the probe, per NBC.

We will be doing a major Counter Report to the Mueller Report. This should never again be allowed to happen to a future President of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

While the media fervor surrounding what appears to be move towards conclusion of Mueller’s two-year investigation intensifies, some progressive outlets — such as Politico — recently warned left-leaning audiences against getting to excited by what may be publicly revealed.

“When Mueller is finished, he must turn in a ‘confidential report explaining the prosecution or declination decisions’ — essentially why he chose to bring charges against some people but not others. His reasoning, according to veterans of such investigations, could be as simple as ‘there wasn’t enough evidence’ to support a winning court case… Then, it will be up to DOJ leaders to make the politically turbo-charged decision of whether to make Mueller’s report public.”

Tucker Carlson: Trump has not kept his promises https://t.co/gfL9yfbcJQ pic.twitter.com/C6DtLOxMWy — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2018

Donald Trump has been met with a great deal of news, both good and bad, as late. In terms of negative news — which constitutes 90 percent of what mainstream media outlets produce surrounding the 45th president, per the Washington Times — some of Trump’s staunchest allies have started showing cracks in their allegiance. Prominent Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson recently offered up a stinging critique of the president during an interview he held with Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche, as the Inquisitr detailed, in which Carlson offered up several rebukes of Trump.

“I don’t think he’s capable of sustained focus,” Carlson said to interviewers. “I don’t think he understands the system. I don’t think the Congress is on his side. I don’t think his own agencies support him.”

In a bit of good news for the embattled president, Congress recently avoided a government shutdown, postponing a political scrap over potential funding that would secure additional monies for Trump’s planned border wall. As Politico reports, Trump is seeking a minimum of $5 billion to continue building the massive infrastructure project. Small construction projects concerning the wall have already begun, in part, in Texas — as Newsweek relays.