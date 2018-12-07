‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Billy Tells Phyllis That Nick’s Cheating

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday brings a shocking kidnapping, along with a “cheating” boyfriend — and struggles against old demons.

Devon (Bryton James) relented and took medication for his anxiety, and then he was able to refocus on his meeting with Rebecca Barlow. He arranged a video conference with Renee. They finally finished their discussions, and made a deal. Afterward, Devon and Ana (Loren Lott) discussed Devon’s panic attack, and she told him that he won’t back off from her.

Meanwhile, at the Genoa City Police Department, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) argued with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) over why Victor (Eric Braeden) did not kill J.T. Rey asked them how they were so sure, and pointed out that Victor is missing, which made him look even more suspicious.

Later, at Victoria’s house, Nikki worried about Victor going missing. Plus, she wanted to know who had planted the evidence and burned down the stables. Victoria told her mom that they couldn’t let the person get to them. She left the room to text Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Nikki poured herself a glass of wine, which she hid when Victoria returned. Soon, Sharon arrived, and they brought her up to speed over Rey’s new evidence. Sharon thought that Phyllis must be behind it, and then Nikki had another idea. Victoria stated that she wanted to end the whole thing, right then.

Today on #YR, Billy can't ignore his chemistry with Phyllis and a suspect is named in the J.T. murder investigation. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/yJkt266Ffr pic.twitter.com/NSsjPHAZsR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 6, 2018

At Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), he felt confused over Phyllis asking him to go out on a date — and decided that she had done so as a test. However, when Phyllis explained about Rebecca Barlow — and how close she was to signing a deal — Nick agreed to help his girlfriend out. Later, at the Club, Nick tried to talk business, while Rebecca flirted. Billy (Jason Thompson) saw them, and decided that Nick was “cheating” on Phyllis. Rebecca invited Nick to her suite.

Billy ran straight to Nick’s to report his cheating to Phyllis. However, Phyllis stunned Billy when she told him that Nick was helping them out for Jabot. After some intense moments, they decided that Billy should leave. Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers show that things between these exes continue to heat up, though.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) struggled to connect with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Mariah met Kyle (Michael Mealor) at Crimson Lights, and poured her heart out. He advised her to break it off. After Mariah admitted that she was scared she’d never find anybody else — and Kyle reassured her she would — Mariah realized she had to break up with Tessa.

Tessa left her apartment to meet Mariah. However, somebody placed a black bag over Tessa’s head and kidnapped her.