Roger Stone Says The Mueller Investigation Probed His Sex Life

'What does any of that have to do with Russian collusion?'

Donald Trump ally Roger Stone says that FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into him was so invasive that he was asked questions about his sex life, even though he insists that particular topic has nothing to do with possible Russian collusion, Newsweek is reporting.

Speaking to the American Priority Conference in Washington on Thursday, Stone told the attendees of the conservative gathering that the last two and a half years of his life, during which he’s been under investigation by the Mueller probe, have been not unlike a “legal proctological examination.”

“Mueller and his strike force have examined every aspect of my life. My personal life. My family life. My social life. My business life. My political life. My sex life. FBI agents have been seen rummaging through my garbage. My cleaning lady was interviewed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Yet I ask this question: What does any of that have to do with Russian collusion?”

Stone did not mention specifically what questions he was asked about in regards to his sex life. Unlike the FBI Special Counsel investigation into Bill Clinton in the 1990’s, headed by Ken Starr, the Mueller probe does not appear to be interested in any allegations of sexual misconduct.

NEWS: Roger Stone invokes his Fifth Amendment privilege to decline to testify and provide documents to the Senate. https://t.co/Y3lgqKoCxc — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 4, 2018

Unfortunately for Stone, his days of answering questions appear to be far from over.

The Senate, which is conducting its own investigation into many of the same topics being covered by the Mueller probe, has asked to speak with the political strategist. Stone has declined to speak with either of the two Senate committees currently investigating possible Russian collusion, invoking the Fifth Amendment, which gives him the right not to testify against himself.

Stone’s refusal to spill the beans got him praise from Donald Trump, who tweeted that he (Stone) “still has guts.” The remarks came after another former Trump associate, his former attorney Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about Trump’s involvement in a Russian building project.

Stone says that Cohen lied about Trump in order to protect himself, something that he says he’ll never do.

“No matter what happens, I will not bear false witness against this president. I will not make up stories and lies in the effort to remove him.”

Stone also insists that the entire Russia investigation is a thinly-veiled excuse to get rid of Trump.