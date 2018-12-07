Gabrielle Union Claps Back After Being Shamed For Kissing Her Own Baby

Gabrielle's hitting back after being called out for kissing her 1-month-old daughter on the lips.

Gabrielle Union is clapping back after being shamed by social media trolls for kissing her newborn baby. Per Entertainment Tonight, the Being Mary Jane actress was forced to hit back this week after both she and her husband Dwyane Wade were put on blast after both shared photos and videos showing them kissing their daughter, born on November 7, on the lips.

The controversy most recently came about after Union posted an adorable video to Instagram of herself plating a smooch on baby Kaavia’s lips as they played together on December 6. Gabrielle repeatedly kissed her 1-month-old daughter on the lips in the clip and wrote in the caption, “Kissing Game. She’s got my [heart] on a string” with two kissing emojis.

The comments section was quickly taken over by Instagram users who slammed the actress for kissing her baby on the lips, pointing out that mouth to mouth kisses with newborns isn’t always a good idea because of the germs and diseases that can be transmitted that babies aren’t yet immune to.

The wave of backlash came mere days after the Inquisitr reported that her husband Dwayne was also slammed after a photo of him kissing Kaavia on the lips was posted online shortly after the baby’s birth last month.

But Union wasn’t about to take the negative comments lying down, as she hit back in a comment posted on the original video.

Responding to all the comments about kissing on the lips, Gabrielle let fans know that she actually has a nurse with her making sure everything’s okay while she’s working and is making sure that her baby girl doesn’t come into contact with any germs.

“Hey guys I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth and labored breathing, I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work. Kaav is healthy and I don’t even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her.”

She added that her daughter has “no visits with sick folk” and even pointed out that all of the crew that work with Oprah Winfrey for a recent interview she and Dwyane did with the legendary broadcaster all had whooping cough vaccinations and made sure they were all up to date on their other vaccinations before entering their home

“If you think I waited this long and went thru [sic] all this to put my baby in harm’s way… you got another thing coming,” Union then added in her response.

As People reported, the couple welcomed their daughter via a surrogate last month after a number of failed attempts to conceive.

Gabrielle has been very open about her fertility issues, as the Inquisitr reported that she revealed last year that she’d suffered through “eight or nine” miscarriages before she and her husband finally welcomed Kaavia into the world.