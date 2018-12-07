Jennifer Aniston Talks Failed Marriages To Brad Pitt, Justin Theroux: ‘Sometimes Happiness Didn’t Exist’

While many think that Jennifer Aniston has been unlucky in love in her lifetime, Jen has an opposite view of things.

The actress recently called it quits with husband Justin Theroux following two years of marriage. Prior to that, Jen was famously tied to heartthrob Brad Pitt. The couple was married from 2000-2005 before Aniston filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Now, Aniston is reflecting on her past marriages in a new interview with Elle.

“I don’t feel a void. I really don’t. My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

The actress shares that in both marriages, there were certainly “bumps” along the way and not every single part of the marriage felt fantastic. But, she chose to end the marriages because she says that she didn’t want to let fear win.

“Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice,” the 49-year-old says.

Aniston also talked about the public’s perception of her and how they think that just because she’s had two failed marriages means that she’s unhappy. Aniston assures readers that that is certainly not the case and when people say things like that, it sort of diminishes everything that she has worked so hard for in her life.

And while Aniston knows why everyone loves the idea of a fairytale or storybook ending, she says that it works for some people but everybody’s path is different, including hers. Another hot topic that always comes up when people talk about Jennifer Aniston is the fact that she doesn’t have any children of her own. The Friends actress says that sometimes the idea of having children is sort of “frightening,” stating that she believes that some people are born to have children and be mothers but she doesn’t quite know if that’s her calling. And while she may still be uncertain, Aniston says that anything can happen in the future, especially with all the advances and such in medicine.

“Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership— how that child comes in…or doesn’t? And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to.”

For now, Aniston says she is perfectly happy and content in her life. Not only does the actress love her family and friends but she also is thankful that she’s able to do a job that she loves.

Aniston’s new movie titled Dumplin’ premieres today on Netflix.