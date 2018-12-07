Victoria Beckham Auctioning Personal Styling Session In Elton John ‘AIDSfree’ Christmas Fundraiser

In association with the Independent and the Evening Standard, Elton John has officially launched his ambitious AIDSfree Christmas appeal auction, thereby prompting Victoria Beckham to be eagerly forthcoming with fans about their opportunity to bid on a styling session conducted by her, personally, should they wish to join the cause.

In addition to a limited edition photograph signed by Sir Elton himself, everything from a Thailand vacation to a boardroom lunch for 10 at Christie’s have been put up for grabs in the fundraiser. Prospective bidders will also be flocking to the Givergy website for a chance to land tickets to see the musical, Hamilton — if not to acquire a guitar with British crooner Craig David’s personal signature on it. However, none of the items being sold have been accruing as high a demand from the public as the one-on-one appointment with Beckham.

Beckham opened up her Friday, December 7, morning via Instagram — sharing a snap of an Evening Standard spread that asks readers how much they’d be willing to put up for an afternoon with Beckham, to be spent at her flagship store on 36 Dover Street in London. The tags that the Spice Girl-turned-style-icon included in the post’s caption lead followers to further details on the prize. The prize also will include £5,000 — or over $6,000 in U.S. dollars — worth of clothing and accessories that Beckham will pick out for the winning bidder.

Beckham has been rather consistent in keeping her followers up to date on her involvement in the fight to eradicate HIV/AIDS, of late. As was previously reported in the Inquisitr, she recently took to social media ahead of World AIDS Day to document her trip to the United Nations AIDS headquarters in Geneva. There, she met with officials, and spent some time planning, in her role as an International Goodwill Ambassador for the agency.

“We need to make sure that people feel supported to take an HIV test by ending the stigma and discrimination still too often associated with the virus,” UNAIDS quotes her as having stated during her visit. “Today, we have the medicines to keep people healthy and to stop the virus being transmitted. AIDS isn’t over yet, but it can be.”

In one particular post that she shared, Beckham shared some statistics — and reminisced on the four years she’s spent raising awareness about HIV prevention. She also opened up on how inspired she continues to be by the countless people she’s met, and the stories they tell of their struggle with the illness. It was a bit of reflection that she capped off by vowing to continue her fight for an “AIDS free future.”

Beckham’s involvement in the Elton John AIDS Foundation is a significant step towards her pledge to move forth with a “zero discrimination” campaign, as all funds generated by the AIDSfree auction will go towards intensifying efforts to tackle HIV/AIDS in six global cities — including Atlanta, London, Kiev, Nairobi, Delhi, and Maputo.