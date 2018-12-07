Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Shows Some Leg In Skimpy White Dress, Flirts From The Back Seat

Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model Camille Kostek is no stranger to turning heads, or to commanding attention, with her provocative social media shares. Her most recent share to popular platform Instagram shows her in a sexy and suggestive pose that set hearts racing across the world.

In this particular image, Kostek can be seen in the back seat of what appears to be a luxury sedan. The plush seats support her slight and athletic frame as she folds one leg over the other. Wearing a sateen finish, white dress that leaves little to the imagination, featuring a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, and a thigh-high slight up the leg, there can be little doubt that Kostek was dressing to impress.

The blonde bombshell — and former cheerleader for the New England Patriots, where her beau, Rob Gronkowski, serves as a star tight end — has a coy, confident expression on her face as she playfully looks at the camera. Her beautiful blue eyes captivate the audience in the midst of the lo-fi photograph, framed by perfectly sculpted eyebrows and her signature wavy tresses, which fall about her shoulders to rest at her breast.

Camille has chosen to accessorize her glamorously sexy look with a pair of simple hoop earrings and lipstick in a bold shade of red.

It would appear that her sizable fan base on Instagram also appreciated the playful snapshot, showering over 12,000 likes and nearly 100 comments on the image in only a few hours of the post going live.

One user wrote, “original beauty and an enchanting smile cannot be improved upon,” while another questioned Kostek’s heritage, asking, “Camille are you Polish?… I have relatives in Poland with last name Kostek.”

The all-American woman has had a banner 2018, having heard the exciting news earlier in the year that she was selected for the latest Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” team and flying to Australia to participate in a photo shoot for that issue, per the Inquisitr.

As it turns out, Kostek was not the only one to be thrilled with the news. Her boyfriend was also behind her, firm in his support for her modeling career.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her [as] she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it.”