Dolly Parton Reveals Which ‘Friends’ Star She Would Marry

Country singing legend Dolly Parton is a big fan of the show Friends, and she isn’t afraid to admit it. The 72-year-old icon is doing the rounds for her new Netflix movie Dumplin’ alongside star Jennifer Aniston, and as longtime Friends fan, Parton has been dishing on the beloved sitcom.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Parton and Aniston were on hand at The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the talk inevitably turned to Aniston’s hit show. Parton admitted that back in the day she even had a wig in Aniston’s signature style, known as “The Rachel.” The short bob was all the rage, with tons of women swarming hair salons to get a similar shaggy style.

Then host James Corden doubled-down, asking Parton to play a very familiar game. Out of the three male leads on the show Friends — Ross, played by David Schwimmer, Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc, and Chandler, played by Matthew Perry — which would she marry, which would she sleep with, and which would she opt to travel with on a cruise.

Parton’s answer displayed a lot of thought on her part — as well as a lot of respect for the female characters on the show.

“Well, Chandler was already with Monica in the show, so that’s out. Ross was with [Aniston], and we’re girlfriends, so I wouldn’t do that,” she said, to Corden. “Joey though, on the other hand, he was the only one who left the show kinda single, so I think I’d go with him. Joey probably had clap and syphilis, so I’d take him to the doctor.”

Corden was quick to expand on the rules of the game, at which point Parton changed her answer. She decided that she would still date Joey, enjoy a cruise with Ross, and have a romantic interlude with Chandler — a response that earned her a dismayed look from co-star Aniston.

But it looks like Parton’s heart is closer to the character of Rachel than we imagined. At one point, she doubled-down on Ross as her top choice.

“I would take Ross to Dollywood,” she said in the interview.

Parton and Aniston are hard at work promoting their new Netflix movie, Dumplin‘. It stars Jennifer Aniston as the would-be pageant mom of a plus-size daughter. Parton’s music features heavily in the narrative of the film, and she even recorded some new material for the soundtrack.

The film’s theme song “Girl in the Movies” has already received a Golden Globe Nomination for Best Original Song.