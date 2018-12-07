Ahead Of Big Friday For Mueller, Rattled Trump Goes On Twitter Frenzy

The president sure is rattled.

Ahead of what is expected to be a big Friday with special counsel Robert Mueller set to file new disclosures about two of Trump’s former associates, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, a rattled Donald Trump went on a tweet-frenzy once again questioning the integrity of the Mueller investigation.

Last week, Mueller filed a highly-redacted sentencing memo about Michael Flynn, in which he didn’t pursue jail time for Trump’s former national security adviser because of his “substantial assistance” in the criminal probe surrounding the Trump transition team’s contacts with Russian officials. That memo led experts to believe that further bad news was on the horizon for Trump, with reports claiming that Donald Trump Jr. was fearing indictment by the special counsel in the days to come. Although Friday might tell us a little on that front, it is set to shed light on a lot of details as he recommends a sentence for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Mueller’s team is also expected to explain why it accused him of imploding his plea deal by lying to investigators, according to CNBC.

All of which has visibly upset the president, who went on a tweet rampage on Friday morning, accusing Robert Mueller and former FBI director James Comey of being “best friends” while also alleging — seemingly without proof — that Mueller should not be investigating him because of multiple “conflicts of interest.”

“Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest. And bye the way, wasn’t the woman in charge of prosecuting Jerome Corsi (who I do not know) in charge of ‘legal’ at the corrupt Clinton Foundation? A total Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted.

“Will Robert Mueller’s big-time conflicts of interest be listed at the top of his Republicans only report?”

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller to give new details on Russia probe with filings on former Trump aides https://t.co/KmHIT3u4aG by @NathanPLayne pic.twitter.com/VPV7SpE6fm — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 7, 2018

In a barrage of angry tweets, Trump also questioned whether Mueller would be willing to investigate Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, and the Democratic National Committee.

“Will all of the substantial & many contributions made by the 17 Angry Democrats to the Campaign of Crooked Hillary be listed in top of Report. Will the people that worked for the Clinton Foundation be listed at the top of the Report?” he wrote.

Trump also came down heavily on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, accusing them of plotting a witch hunt against him.

It seems quite apparent that whatever Robert Mueller has up his sleeve for Friday, Trump is not too keen to see it. His angry tweets appear more the result of an automated defense mechanism than logical criticisms of the investigation.