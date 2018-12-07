Miley Cyrus Goes Braless In Sexy Skin-Tight Outfit

Miley Cyrus showed off her famous curves in a skin-tight, black outfit this week. The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer was spotted in London on Thursday rocking a sexy ensemble.

According to a Dec. 7 report by Hollywood Life, Miley Cyrus stepped out in the UK wearing a tight, black outfit. The singer was photographed sporting a tiny, black leather miniskirt as she hit the town in London as well as a very tight, long-sleeved black sweater, which showcased the fact that she was going braless underneath.

Cyrus also donned a pair of black pantyhose and some knee-high black leather boots for the outing. The singer’s long, blonde hair was parted to the side and worn in a sleek, straight style, which fell down her back as she smiled for the cameras.

Miley completed her outfit with a black Chanel handbag, some silver earrings, a few rings on her fingers, and some bracelets on her left wrist. Cyrus seemingly had so much fun during the outing in London that she wanted to document it via her Instagram account.

In the social media snapshot, the former Hannah Montana star is seen sticking her tongue out and striking a goofy pose for the camera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and her longtime love Liam Hemsworth were allegedly planning to get married at their home in Malibu but had to cancel their plans when the devastating wildfires that plagued California this fall reduced their beloved home to ashes.

Following the fire, Hemsworth took to Instagram to share a photo of all that was left of the home he shared with Cyrus. In the photo, the walls of the home are down, and there is only a pile of rubble and ashes. However, one that seemed to not be destroyed was some wall decor that spelled out the word love.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. this is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is going to make it stronger,” Liam wrote via social media.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have yet to publicly comment on any specific wedding plans.