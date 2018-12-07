‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Gives Marvel Fans A Glimpse Into One Of The Biggest Films Of 2019

Marvel released the long-awaited first official trailer for the fourth Avengers installment Friday morning, giving fans a glimpse at the beginning of the end. Among shots of our favorite heroes, the trailer revealed that the film will be called Avengers: Endgame with the tagline “Part of the journey is the end.”

The trailer opens with an emotional monologue from Iron Man (Robert Downy Jr.) drifting in a space pod of sorts as he records his apparent final words before running out of oxygen the following day. He speaks the tagline before the trailer cuts to more dramatic music and a montage of scenes from the film.

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) reveals in another scene that Thanos did as he promised and “wiped out 50 percent of human creatures.”

In another voiceover, Captain America calls the battle that is inevitably about to ensue “the fight of our lives.”

Unsurprisingly, the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame doesn’t really give away too much, according to Entertainment Tonight. However, the synopsis does call for a “turning point” in the “epic journey.

“Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it,” the synopsis reads.

Among the list of actors and actresses already known to return for the fourth installment are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper (as the voice of Rocket Raccoon), Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zoe Saldana and Tom Holland.

Some of those returning stars have sparked a mix of confusion and hope in fans, as their characters were seen tragically dying in Avengers: Infinity War. Will the late heroes come back to life or simply be shown in flashbacks?

Unfortunately, it is also known that Avengers 4 will be the last time fans see Evans as Captain America. The actor said in March that he was not planning to return to the franchise following the Avengers conclusion, according to Polygon. Evans also reportedly tweeted a farewell to his character earlier this year.

The film will arrive in theaters in April 2019.

Avengers: Endgame follows the smash hit Infinity War, which made $2.048 billion upon its release in theaters.

This installment marks the final film with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current generation, The Verge reported. There are 22 films in total, including the Captain Marvel film coming in March, which Marvel released the trailer for earlier this week.

Avengers: Endgame will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home.