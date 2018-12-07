Shawn Booth May Be Moving On From Kaitlyn Bristowe With WWE Announcer Charly Arnolt

Fresh off his split from ex-fiancee Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth was spotted out on the town with WWE Announcer Charly Arnolt, Us Weekly reported. The duo met at a New York City health and wellness event earlier this month.

“Shawn and Charly met this weekend at the Strong New York fitness event at Solace gym in NYC,” Us said that a source disclosed to them.

On December 2, Booth and Arnolt joined friends for brunch at the Gem Saloon in NYC. They were later spotted boarding a flight to Nashville together, and a source claimed that the two seemed “way too close” to be simply just friends.

Last month, Booth and his longtime fiancee Bristowe parted ways. The couple met on Season 11 of The Bachelor, and speculation of a split shrouded the couple for months before a formal announcement. A source told Us that Booth was flirtatious at an Arizona fitness event back in October. Booth and Bristowe publicly announced their split in a November 12 Instagram post.

“I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years. You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys,” Booth wrote in the Insta post.

Bristowe took to her podcast “Off The Vine” to dish on the split. The Bachelorette alum sounded emotional when talking about the heavily publicized breakup and said that there were fundamental values, important to the reality starlet, that weren’t lining up. Though rumors swirled for months that the couple was going their separate ways, Bristowe said that she wasn’t ready to admit that the relationship was over, per Us.

“This was all so much harder than I thought it would be. I was getting a lot of messages from people, you know, over the past few months saying, ‘we know it’s done so just tell us.’ But, to be honest, I guess I just wasn’t ready to accept it, until I was, and that is when we announced it. It had to be on our timeline for our relationship, and not what other people expected from us,” the Dew designer admitted.

Arnolt, who goes by the name Charly Caruso, is a WWE host — honing the mic for Monday Night Raw — and a personal trainer. According to Us, the 31-year-old has a degree in broadcast journalism and also appears as an ESPN on-air personality.