Kate & Jon Gosselin’s Children Given Court-Appointed Guardian As Custody Battle Rages On

The minor children of Kate and Jon Gosselin have been appointed a guardian by the court that will step in and advocate for the children, reported Radar Online.

The co-parenting relationship between Jon and Kate Gosselin has become so contentious that the court felt it was in the best interest of the children to appoint them someone who could step in for them when tensions between the former married couple could directly affect the children.

Radar reported they have obtained court records dated August 25, 2017, which reveal that “a high-profile female attorney” was appointed to look after the minor children’s best interests.

The site previously reported that Jon Gosselin had won temporary custody of his son Collin.

The 14-year-old had been at an out-of-state educational program since 2016.

In August 2016, Kate Gosselin told People Magazine about how she came to the decision to enroll Collin in the program, which she said “is helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be.”

“Collin has special needs,” the TLC star said. “[There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I’ve felt very alone in this. By the same token, it’s not something that has only impacted me or him – our entire family has been impacted.”

Radar reported that an insider claims that Collin’s temporary custody placement with his father, Jon Gosselin, was only made possible after a third party intervened to look out for his best interest.

“Once an ad litem was assigned, the judge ruled both Hannah and Collin should be in the custody of Jon,” the insider explained to Radar.

Over the summer, Jon Gosselin won temporary custody of his daughter, a victory for the former reality show star.

“She permanently lives with me,” Jon, 41, proudly told fans in a video posted by Radar in August of this year.

Kate Gosselin faced her own legal troubles when she was a no-show during Collin’s custody hearing on December 4. A day prior to the hearing, E! News reported, Kate had requested for the hearing to be postponed. Her request was not granted.

The former couple’s other six children all currently live with Kate. They starred on the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8 from 2007-2010, but the show was canceled after the couple separated and divorced. Kate Gosselin returned to the network with her own show about her life after the couple’s divorce titled Kate Plus 8.