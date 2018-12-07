Donald Trump Gets Trolled On Twitter For ‘Boarder Security’ Typo

A recent tweet from President Donald Trump earned a number of reactions from Twitter users, not only for the message that was being conveyed but also for the latest example of the president misspelling a simple word on his social media posts.

“Arizona, together with our Military and Border Patrol, is bracing for a massive surge at a NON-WALLED area,” Trump tweeted on Thursday night.

“WE WILL NOT LET THEM THROUGH. Big danger. Nancy [Pelosi] and Chuck [Schumer] must approve Boarder Security and the Wall!”

Although Trump wanted to tell his followers about the large number of undocumented migrants expected to enter Arizona through the state’s border with Mexico, as noted by the Arizona Republic, Twitter users appeared more concerned about the president’s spelling of the word “border,” and reacted accordingly. According to Newsweek, many users replied to Trump’s post by pointing out the “boarder security” typo, or posting photos representing what such a term might really mean.

“Boarder Security? We know you don’t understand the law but can’t you at least use spellcheck?” one user tweeted, as quoted by Newsweek.

“Being poor at spelling is one thing,” another user wrote.

“Being either incapable of learning or of caring enough to have someone proof your work when you’re the POTUS is another. And this man has the nuclear launch codes.”

Newsweek shared a few other reactions to Donald Trump’s “Boarder Security” tweet, which included a video clip of a Dachshund on a skateboard, while a separate report from the Huffington Post included even more tweeted photos and videos, such as an image of three female snowboarders and an animated GIF showing a group of people riding a giant skateboard.

“Lookout! [sic] Here comes Boarder Security!” read the latter tweet’s caption.

As recalled by Newsweek, Trump’s latest Twitter gaffe came shortly after another similar slip-up on the microblogging platform, where the president ranted about his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and wished that he would get a longer prison term. That tweet was notable because of how Trump accused Cohen of lying to federal investigators so that his wife and father-in-law can get off “Scott Free,” instead of using the actual term “scot-free,” which refers to getting away with something without punishment.

The Newsweek report also noted that in the light of Donald Trump’s frequent typos on Twitter, online writing service EduBirdie will be offering the president free proofreading for his Twitter posts, supposedly good until the end of his term. Furthermore, the publication quoted an email EduBirdie sent to the White House, where the company offered to support Trump “in all other writing [he undertakes] in the years to come.”