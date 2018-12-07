Miley Cyrus Surprises Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin During ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Miley Cyrus crashed Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin's 'Carpool Karaoke' jam session like something out of a horror movie.

Known best for flaunting their fantastic figures on the catwalk, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin recently hit the road for their upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

In the fun video clip – which can be viewed at the top of the article – Kendall announced she has a “classic” for them to rock out to before 2009 hit “Party in the U.S.A.” starts to play.

As soon as Kendall and Hailey started to sing the song and got to the word “hop,” none other than Miley Cyrus herself could be seen popping up behind the Range Rover in the back window.

As Jenner and Baldwin jammed to Miley’s song, the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer moved from the back of the vehicle to the passenger side. She popped up outside of Hailey’s window as she continued to dance. Hailey could be seen in the video clip desperately trying to get Kendall’s attention. Unfortunately, by the time she got Jenner to look at the window – Cyrus was gone.

Rinse and repeat – Miley then moved over to the driver side of the vehicle and surprised Kendall by dancing outside of her window. Kendall, also, made a fruitless effort to get Hailey to look out her window before Miley disappeared again.

Cyrus took her creepy crash a step further when she popped up in the back seat of the Range Rover and proceeded to sing and dance to her 2009 hit with Kendall and Hailey. The trio were all smiles as they rocked out to “Party in the U.S.A.” in the video clip.

Carpool Karaoke‘s official Twitter page shared the fun teaser clip late last night to the page’s 70,000 followers. The video clip has since acquired just shy of 4,000 retweets and over 14,000 likes. Just over 200 people also took the comment section of the tweet to share their thoughts on the video clip and Miley’s surprise appearance.

Some leaving comments couldn’t help but gush over how perfect of a match-up putting Miley, Kendall, and Hailey together was.

Many found themselves tickled by Miley creeping in the back window of the Range Rover like something out of a scary movie before either Hailey or Kendall noticed her.

A few even thought they’d just imagined Miley out the back window until she popped up on the driver and passenger sides as well. Notably, neither of the runway models seemed to be too concerned about Miley just appearing out of thin air to haunt them as they rocked out to “Party in the U.S.A.”

New episodes of Carpool Karaoke drop every Friday on the AppleTV app.