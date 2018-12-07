Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Ruined Each Other’s Christmas Gifts In This Hilarious Way

It appears that Gwen Stefani had a bit of trouble finding a Christmas present for her boyfriend Blake Shelton, as the country singer seems to have everything already, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

While making an appearance Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stefani revealed as much, saying, “It’s so hard. He has everything. I feel like we were both sitting there going, ‘Promise me you’re not going to get me anything. Let’s just not get gifts this time.'”

The 42-year-old had the same issue when he was doing his own Christmas shopping for the 49-year-old Stefani. The problem became clear when the couple went Black Friday shopping together and Shelton thought he had stumbled upon a gift that would be perfect for his girlfriend.

Explaining the situation, Stefani told Kimmel, “He helped me because he’s my best friend. And I’m like, you know, ‘Do you like this jacket? I’m gonna get it, no it’s too expensive. I’m not going to get it.’ But then I got it. So he saw it and snuck bought it behind my back, but then when it came and I had it, he was like, ‘I got you that! That was your Christmas present!’ So now I have two of them.”

When the time came for the No Doubt lead singer to make a decision on what to get Shelton, Stefani recalled that her boyfriend was in need of a leaf blower and logged on to the Home Depot website to purchase one. Everything would have gone perfectly if she had not texted her assistant to check out the model that had received the best reviews.

With a sense of deja vu, Stefani explained, “I sent it to this group text with all of our friends on it on accident. So he wrote back and said, ‘Yeah, that’s the perfect gift!’ I blew it with the leaf blower! He confessed that he had actually bought one a week ago already.”

While the couple is finding it nearly impossible to find something for each other, Shelton found himself in the middle of a sweet viral video where he was a mother’s perfect gift. In the video, one of Shelton’s superfans is gifted the issue of People that declared him the sexiest man alive. Once she begins to thumb through the issue, she finds tickets for one of Shelton’s upcoming concerts and is overcome with emotion, only saying “I can’t go on.”

Stefani posted the video on her Twitter page, leaving a sweet message for Shelton that said, “@blakeshelton this is how I feel about u everyday.”

Shelton responded in kind, writing, “Ha!!! This is awesome!!! Can’t wait!!! And no @gwenstefani that’s how I feel about you!!!!!”