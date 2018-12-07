Madi Edwards Puts Her Booty On Full Display In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Madi Edwards continues to promote her recently launched swimwear line by giving her Instagram followers something to look at. The 23-year-old Australian model took to the popular social media platform on Thursday to share a racy photo of herself wearing a thong bikini bottom that puts her booty on full display.

In the snap, the Australian beauty is wearing a tiny tricolor bottom and matching top in red, green, and yellow as she poses with her booty toward the camera. She is rocking the Margarida bikini top and bottom from her brand, called Marli, which launched this week. Edwards paired her Caribbean-colored two-piece with a headband in similar colors, which she is wearing over her loose blonde hair that falls onto her back and partially covers her face.

The tiny triangle top and string bottoms leave a lot of skin exposed, helping showcase the model’s incredible figure. Edwards is posing outdoors in front of a wall of flowers and plants as Edwards oozes the summertime vibe, considering those Down Under are getting ready to welcome the hot season now.

In the caption, the model joked that when the sun is out, the bun must also come out, pairing the message with a sun emoji, a peach, and a pink flower.

The snap, which she shared with her 615,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 18,800 likes and more than 170 comments from fans congratulating her on her new business venture and looks.

“Will I get to look like that in this in my new Marli kini? Cause I’m downnnn,” one user wrote, while another added, “those colors and tones are just flawless.”

Edwards announced in mid-November that she was launching her own swimwear brand, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Earlier this year, the Brisbane native was featured on the cover of Maxim Australia, marking a major career milestone for the young model.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Edwards’ racy photos and good looks have made her one of Australia’s most popular Instagram models. In her interview with Maxim, the model said that she is a “huge beach baby.”

“If I could live in the ocean and under the sun I would. I grew up swimming from a very young age up until I was 17. Competing at nationals for years I always thought I was going to make my way to the Olympics but then an opportunity in modeling came forward and it was impossible to do both,” she told the magazine.