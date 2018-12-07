Donald Trump Jr. Shares Dog-Eating Meme To Take A Jab At Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Donald Trump Jr. took to social media on Thursday to share a meme involving his father President Donald Trump and Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to suggest her policies would drive Americans to resort to eating their own dogs.

Trump’s eldest son shared a two-panel meme to his Instagram that features a photograph of Ocasio-Cortez, 29, asking why people are afraid of a socialist economy in the top panel, and a photo of the president answering her question below, HuffPost noted.

“Why are you afraid of a socialist economy,” the caption on Ocasio-Cortez’s photo reads, while the caption on Trump’s photo responds, “Because Americans want to walk their dogs, not eat them.”

The post, which he shared with his 1.5 million Instagram followers, received 54,300 likes and more than 1,800 comments within 11 hours of being posted.

“It’s funny cuz it’s true!!!” Trump Jr. wrote in the caption, paired with a series of rolling on the floor laughing emoji and U.S. flags.

As of Friday morning, a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez said they have no comment regarding the meme, according to the Washington Post. The representative-elect, who became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress after winning her race for a U.S. House seat in New York’s 14 District in November’s midterm elections, is a self-described democratic socialist.

Since pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the primaries when she unseated 10-term incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.), Ocasio-Cortez has become the target of vile criticism and jokes by conservative pundits and allies of the president who often attack the 29-year-old on social media. As the Hill pointed out, Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday asked on social media why top Republicans were aiming their criticism at an incoming freshman lawmaker rather than at Democratic party leaders.

“I’m not even sworn in yet. Don’t y’all have jobs to do?” she tweeted, according to the Hill.

Despite not having taken office yet, the Bronx native has already come under fire for her policy proposals, namely her support for a single-payer health care system. The proposal has long been a point of contention between Democrats and Republicans, with the latter focusing on the anticipated costs of such a bill.

The Washington Post report suggests Trump Jr.’s meme is likely a reference to reports of starving people in Venezuela having to eat dogs, cats, and other animals to survive amid their country’s spiraling economic crisis brought on, in part, by failed socialist policies. However, the Post added, Ocasio-Cortez advocates for a version of European social democracy, and not the Chavista-type of policies.