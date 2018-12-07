Julianne Hough Shares A Kiss With Her Husband In A Swimsuit & Daisy Dukes

Julianne planted a kiss on her man in her swimwear and short shorts.

Julianne Hough is sharing a sweet kiss with her husband Brooks Laich as the couple enjoyed a romantic trip together. The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer turned judge shared the sweet photo with her husband – who she married in July 2017 – on her Instagram page on December 6 as they enjoyed some downtime together in paradise.

The cute loved-up photos show Hough and Laich sharing a kiss in front of some stunning scenery high up on a ledge.

Julianne was getting in on the vacation spirit and showing off her amazing body in a green bathing suit in the two pictures she posted to show her more than 4 million followers on the social media site. She paired her one-piece with light-denim short shorts.

As for Brooks, he too was ready to hit the water in a pair of dark swim shorts.

The couple also opted to show off their love by shielding their eyes from the sun in matching sun hats, sharing a sweet kiss in the first photo while Hough then sweetly smiled from ear to ear as she gazed at her man in the second photo.

Writing in the caption of the upload, the Footloose actress told her millions of fans that she was “Traveling the world with my [love].”

The star posted the two new photos just one day after her close friend, actress Nina Dobrev, shared photos from their trip on her own Instagram page.

As the Inquisitr reported on December 6, Nina – who’s best known for playing the role of Elena Gilbert in The CW series The Vampire Diaries – shared a picture of herself, Julianne, Brooks, and a group of other friends leaping off the side of a boat into the ocean.

She confirmed in her post that the gang was all vacationing together in sunny Indonesia.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Laich previously joked about Dobrev tagging along for the trip on his own Instagram account earlier this week.

The entrepreneur posted a hilarious picture with Julianne as she pouted for the camera on December 3, before then sharing another of Nina looking like the third wheel as they traveled together to the tropical location.

Tagging their location as LAX airport, Hough’s husband joked that “It’s always nice to be able to get away on a quiet vacation with just my wife [Julianne Hough] and get some good alone time togeth… or maybe not.”

He then tagged Nina in his jokey caption as he posted a photo of her popping up behind them in the airport while Julianne pointed towards her bestie.