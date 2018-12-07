Pregnant Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Sweet Christmas Plans With 3-Year-Old Son Isaiah

Carrie says her little boy is "all about Santa."

Pregnant Carrie Underwood is opening up about her big Christmas plans as she prepares to celebrate her final Holiday as a mom of one. The country superstar revealed what she has planned this year with her family while chatting to UMG Nashville, admitting that the festive season for her is all about her son Isaiah and his love of Santa.

Carrie, who’s expecting another baby boy with her husband Mike Fisher, revealed that her son has a big love of Saint Nicholas and has even been requesting certain toys he wants for Christmas this year.

“It’s really cool to see Christmas through Isaiah’s eyes. He is definitely all about Santa and seeing him,” the “Love Wins” singer said of her little boy. “He’s now started requesting certain toys and things like that.”

As for how she, Mike, and Isaiah, will spend their final Christmas as a family of three before the couple welcome their second child in 2019, the pregnant Underwood revealed that they actually won’t be traveling to see family this year after previously splitting their Holidays between Canada (where Fisher is from) and Oklahoma (which is where Underwood grew up).

“This year we’re going to be able to relax a little more and we’re going to get to be home, because usually we travel a lot,” the American Idol Season 4 winner shared.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“That’s kind of our main Christmas tradition is traveling to Oklahoma or Canada or both to spend time with all of our family, but this year we’re going to kind of relax in one place and yeah, just be together,” she added.

And it seems as though little Isaiah is already a little tired from all the Christmas celebrations, as Underwood recently shared an adorable photo of her little boy all tuckered out as the family got in the Holiday spirit.

Taking to Instagram on December 1, Carrie posted the sweetest snap of Isaiah asleep in his dad’s arms while wearing a Santa hat on his head.

“Even Santa’s helper gets a little tired getting ready for Christmas!” she wrote in the caption.

Though the couple has yet to officially confirm the due date of their second child, Carrie’s tour mates for her upcoming “Cry Pretty 360 Tour” – which is set to kick off in May – recently let the news slip.

Speaking to Us Weekly in November, Taylor Dye of country duo Maddie & Tae – who, alongside Runaway June, are support acts on the huge North American tour – confirmed that Underwood’s baby boy is due in January 2019.

The star’s recent Christmas confessions with her son come shortly after the Inquisitr reported that Carrie broke down in tears backstage at the 2018 CMA Awards which she hosted alongside Brad Paisley last month while opening up about her “children” and being a working mom.