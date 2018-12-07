Khloe Kardashian Serves Some Serious Side Boob In New Photo With Baby True On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian often takes to her Instagram to share photos of baby True with her fans, who are always delighted by the treat. But Khloe took the game to a whole new level late Thursday when she shared a photo of herself and her 7-month-old daughter on the popular social media platform.

In her latest snap, the 34-year-old TV star is rocking a white crop top that leaves the side of chest exposed since she is lifting baby True up above her head. Khloe is braless under the crop top, which she paired with black pants that sit just below her belly button, showing off her incredibly toned abs.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is holding baby True up as she plants a kiss on the baby’s cheek. True, who was born on April 12, is wearing a dark-colored onesie and a matching turban, though it is hard to see in the photo because of the filter and the sunset in the background. Mother and baby are posing near a body of water and the ocean can also be seen.

Khloe’s long blonde hair is down and reaches all the way down to her booty thanks to the position of her head.

In the caption, Khloe wrote that True is the moon of her life, and paired the message with two crescent moon emoji. The snap, which Kim shared with her 83.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 1.9 million likes and more than 5,300 comments in about five hours after being posted at the time of this writing.

While several of her fans took to the comment section to praise her for looking so great just months after giving birth, other Instagram users had an issue with her flaunting her side boob in a baby picture.

“I wonder how many times you picked that baby up to get just that right shot on sunset and under boob display. Ready for something more authentic for Moms of the World,” one user wrote, while another added, “so gorgeous. But is the under boob necessary?”

If her Instagram posts are to be believed, Khloe is loving mommy life. So much so that she reportedly wants to have another baby with Tristan Thompson despite the turbulent year the couple had, Us Weekly reported this week.

“They are trying for another baby. She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloe loves being a mum. She wants True to have a sibling. In her mind, she and Tristan are fine. Nothing will stop her,” the insider told the publication.