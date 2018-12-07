Candice Swanepoel Exudes Sexy Vibes In Bra & Ripped Denim Jeans On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel looked stunning in a series of black-and-white photos that were shared to Instagram by photographer David Lipman. A couple of the photos show Candice wearing a bra and some ripped denim jeans, which she pulled off very well while exuding some sexy vibes.

One picture shows Swanepoel leaning back in a chair, as she crosses her arms over her head and sits with her knees out. There’s tons of movement in her hair, and the ripped denim jeans look especially chic as they frayed around her knees. The model completed the look with some partly unzipped boots.

A second photo shows Candice wearing the same outfit, but this time she’s sitting down with her arms over her knees. She cradled her face with her left hand, as her bracelets could be seen on both wrists. The model’s bold and dark eye makeup gave her a dramatic look. Plus, a third photo showed Candice wearing a jean jacket as she crossed her arms. She wore a chunky necklace, and only the right side of her face was visible as her hair was down with a deep left part. Lipman captioned all three pictures, “@angelcandices and her love for denim.”

This is an especially exciting time for Candice, as she wrapped up a successful Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taping and viewing party. Since that’s wrapped up, the model and entrepreneur has been busy promoting her Tropic of C swimwear line with some amazing pictures from a photoshoot in Amangiri.

Not only that, Swanepoel shared the cover of Numero Tokyo Magazine for February, 2019, where she posed in a long-sleeved shirt with a vibrant print. And as if that weren’t enough, Candice also walked in the latest Versace fashion show, where she sported a chic crop-top with cut-outs down the middle.

All of the model’s successes may leave fans wondering how she does it all. During an interview with Elle, Candice delved into a little bit of her mindset when it comes to modeling and goal-setting.