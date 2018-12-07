Georgia Fowler Shows Her Derriere In Tiny Skirt While Stretching On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler shared some photos on Instagram from her shoot for CostumeMagazine, which is a Danish fashion publication. The cover photo shows Georgia wearing a nude leotard with a high neck and a blue blazer, along with a chunky stone collar necklace. She noted on Instagram that the photos were “shot in just a few hours in Paris || what a team for nailing this one out! Love it so much.”

Another photo for the magazine showed Georgia reclining back in a chair with her eyes closed, as she sipped on an orange drink. She wore a long-sleeved green leotard with side cut-outs.

But the most revealing shot that Fowler’s shared so far on Instagram shows her wearing a light yellow-green long sleeved shirt with a peach-colored miniskirt. She put her left leg against a pole in the street, as she grabbed the top of the pole with both of her hands. Georgia looked at the camera with a serious look on her face, as she showed off her derriere. The model sported some blue sneakers, and captioned it, “And… don’t forget to stretch.” Fans said, “I’m in love w u,” “loving the matching light blue shoes and shutters, great shot,” and “Keep Shining Girl…”

In addition to Costume, Georgia shared a shot for Vogue where she posed for Cartier. She wore very minimal makeup for the photo, as she slightly bit down on her left thumb. She sported a large ring on her finger, along with a shiny bracelet on her left wrist. The bracelet was out of focus, but had four white, sparkly bands that connected to a flower centerpiece with pink sparkly bands. Her pink sweater matched the jewelry.

Another picture from the Vogue shoot showed Georgia posing against a black wall with her hair slicked back. She wore a leotard with a nude accent on the top, with black on the bottom. The model also wore a large, white coat on top with a belt accent on the waist. This image was captioned “Vogue Australia x Chanel.”

Previously, Fowler opened up to Vogue UK about some of the challenges of being a public figure. One thing she noted was that dating could be harder.