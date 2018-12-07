A young boy got so nervous he dropped to the floor to escape meeting the monarch.

It’s been said that meeting Queen Elizabeth can be overwhelming for some, but a meeting today between the monarch and a London charity group left a little boy in need of a quick exit.

The boy’s escape was caught in a photograph and on a YouTube video, which has since gone viral.

Us Weekly says that Queen Elizabeth came for a visit to the Coram children’s charity in London where she was introduced to 9-year-old Nathan Grant, who was nervous to meet her majesty. Nerves got the best of the little guy who dropped to the ground to escape from the meet and greet. As Grant crawled away, he yelled: “‘bye!”

Nathan Grant isn’t the first Brit to lose their nerve when it comes to meeting Queen Elizabeth. Even her grandson, Prince Harry, has admitted that he still gets nervous when he runs into the queen unexpectedly.

“If you suddenly bump into [the queen] in the corridor, don’t panic. I know you will — we all do!”

Even Meghan Markle has found herself nervous, allegedly forgetting to curtsy to the queen at her wedding back in May. Meghan faced a lot of backlash for what was considered a major faux pas.

But according to sources close to the royals, Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have formed a tight bond with the monarch offering support to the former Suits actress, who is now pregnant with her first child.

“What may surprise some is just how supportive Her Majesty has been during the problems Meghan has faced with her family. Meghan is in a tough place and the queen knows it’s completely out of Meghan’s hands. She only has sympathy for what’s been a difficult and distressing situation for her.”

In fact, Queen Elizabeth has been so sympathetic to Meghan Markle that she is bending one of her own rules and extending an invitation to Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother, to spend Christmas at Sandringham, the royal residence, for the Christmas holiday.

Royal watcher Victoria Arbiter says that the 92-year-old queen realizes that Meghan’s circumstance is an unusual one.

“Meghan’s situation is unique when compared to previous royal spouses. For anyone who watched May’s royal wedding, it would be impossible to miss Harry’s full house on one side of the Chapel in stark contrast to Meghan’s sole family member, her mum Doria, sitting stoically and alone across the aisle.”