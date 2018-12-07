LaVar Ball Claims Son LaMelo’s New Team Is The Best In The World After He Posterizes Defender

Catch up with the Ball brothers this Sunday when their Facebook series comes back for Season 4

LaVar Ball’s youngest son, LaMelo Ball, is winning all his basketball games at SPIRE Prep Academy in Geneva, Ohio, like the proud father predicted back in November when LaMelo transferred there to finish out the rest of his senior year.

But is the SPIRE Academy basketball team the best on the planet now that LaMelo joined? LaVar definitely thinks so after seeing his son beat the defender in his latest game against Life Christian Academy where a crowd of 6,000 went crazy after Melo’s slam dunk, TMZ reported.

“The atmosphere is going to be amazing everywhere we go and the fact is that SPIRE is the most entertaining high school basketball team in the world,” LaVar said in a video. “They can’t be beat by nobody. Too fast, too big and they got too many super stars.”

LaMelo sustained an injury before the game but he still enjoyed playing he said in the video.

“The school is a great fit as you can see,” LaMelo said after the game. “I love it. It’s a great gym, it’s a different style of play and I’m just adding more stuff to my game.”

LaMelo racked up 30 points and 13 assists in the game between SPIRE and Christian Academy at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia. SPIRE beat Christian 91 to 79.

“Nobody has ever taken a role that Melo has taken so it’s hard to play with a superstar but he brought a culture to this team,” LaVar said.

According to TMZ, SPIRE has been undefeated since LaMelo joined.

LaMelo is a five-star prospect among high school seniors, USA Today’s Lonzo Wire noted. SPIRE has a variety of talented players like four-star guard Rocket Watts who has already committed to Michigan State. There is also five-star forward Isaiah Stewart and five-star football prospect Terry Lockett who also has basketball offers for college.

LaVar may have concluded that SPIRE is the best team in the world because of the amount of talented players it has. He said the only other team that may stand a chance against SPIRE would be the team his other son Lonzo is on, USA Today reported.

The Ball brothers, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo, rose to fame when they played together to lead Chino Hills side to the California state title.

Fans can keep up with the trio in the Facebook series, Ball in the Family, where Season Four is set to premiere on Sunday December 9.