Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Faces Extradition To US After Arrest In Canada

It seems that Trump’s already temporary truce with China in an escalating trade war only got a day or two to cool off there. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, also known by the names Sabrina Meng and Cathy Meng, was arrested in Vancouver, Canada, on December 1. On December 6, five days later, it seems that the businesswoman may be extradited back to the U.S. where she could face charges.

As reported by CNN Business, Meng is set for a bail hearing on Friday in Canada, according to Canadian Justice Department spokesman Ian McLeod.

Unfortunately, McLeod declined to share any details about the case or the sudden arrest. This comes after a judge agreed to grant Meng a publication ban, meaning that neither the police nor prosecutors are allowed to publicly share any details about the case.

On the U.S. side of things, a law enforcement official shared only that Meng was being sought by the U.S. Justice Department in connection with an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for Huawei, on whose board Meng serves as deputy chairwoman, said that she was arrested on behalf of U.S. law enforcement authorities while she was transferring flights in Canada. The spokesperson added that Meng is facing “unspecified charges in the Eastern District of New York.”

“The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng,” the spokesperson said. “The company believes the Canadian and U.S. legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion. Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the U.N., U.S. and E.U.”

Sabrina Meng, 46 years old, is the daughter of the Chinese tech giant’s founder and has emerged as his potential successor https://t.co/yM48G9j7WW — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 6, 2018

In April, it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that Huawei might be in violation of sanctions imposed on Iran. The U.S. Justice Department has not publicly commented on the case.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been urgently calling for Meng to be released, and has demanded that the U.S. and Canada detail their case against her.

“The Chinese side has made clear our solemn positions to the United States and Canada, and asked them to clarify the reason of the detention and to release the detainee immediately, and to earnestly safeguard the legal and legitimate rights and interests of the person involved,” foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told reporters.

The Chinese company is a creator of smartphones and telecommunications equipment, but has faced increased scrutiny in the U.S. in recent months as rumors of national security risks associated with the products have been running rampant. Some with the U.S. believe that the Chinese government is using their technology to spy on Americans.

Politicians on both sides of the table agree that Chinese telecommunications companies “represent a fundamental risk to American national security,” and U.S. President Donald Trump has even urged American allies to boycott the company for fear of a national security risk.