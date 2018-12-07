Demi Rose Flaunts Her Derriere In Throwback Bikini Pic On Instagram

Instagram model Demi Rose took fans down memory lane with a throwback bikini pic. The photo showed Demi with her hands against a red wall as she stood on orange stairs. She faced her back to the camera and looked over her left shoulder, wearing a blue-and-white bikini that showed off her derriere. The swimsuit had a tropical leaf pattern throughout, and the top was a halter-cut, whereas the bottom was a small v-cut. Rose wore her hair slicked back, which, at the time, was medium-length several inches beyond her shoulders, while also sporting dark eyeliner and pink lipstick.

Per Demi Rose’s caption, the photo was taken by a friend of hers named Danny Desantos, whose website reveals that he’s a photographer specializing in capturing images of women, sometimes in the nude.

Demi’s second-to-last photo was geo-tagged in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It’s hard to know if she’s still there, but she has no Instagram Stories at the moment. However, Demi was spotted attending a Christmas dinner for Oh Polly in London on December 3, according to the Daily Mail.

She wore a revealing red dress with some cut-outs in the chest area for the occasion, which she shared a photo of on her Instagram page. The dress, as seen in the image, was low-cut and super tight-fitting. The outfit was from Oh Polly, which was fitting considering it was a party for the online retailer. It costs $51 online and has an underwire bra for support.

The model also showed off some very long, pink hair, which was likely a wig rather than a permanent bleach. Rose was photographed wearing super glossy lipstick and purple eyeshadow.

Other celebrities that attended the party included Tallia Storm from Celebs Go Dating, along with Amber Turner from TOWIE. Storm wore a latex pink minidress, which Demi also modeled for her fans. She accessorized with a furry light pink jacket.

In the past, Demi’s parents have chimed in about their daughter’s modeling life. They sounded very supportive of her goals, detailed the Birmingham Mail.

“We don’t mind at all. She always said she wouldn’t do nudity not that we’ve told her not to, her pictures are racy and suggestive but she shows them all to us. We’re right behind her. She’s such a beautiful girl, why shouldn’t she? If you’ve got it, flaunt it.”

And Rose certainly does flaunt her curves for her 7.9 million followers on a regular basis.