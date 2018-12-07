‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Insider Hints At Season 2 Houseguests

The rumor mill is brewing over the contestants of 'CBBUS' Season 2.

Celebrity Big Brother will start its second season in January of next year, and fans are already speculating which celebrities will enter the infamous BB house. Some insight is being shed on the potential cast via a Big Brother insider, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

A popular Big Brother spoiler Twitter account has shared two tweets regarding the upcoming cast and fans are already trying to decipher their cryptic meaning. As host Julie Chen did with last season’s houseguests, the Twitter user has shared emojis describing the contestants for Season 2.

The first tweet from the spoiler account came on November 27 with the emojis of a runner, a gold medal, a film camera, and drama masks. There has been some discussion in the comments of the tweet whether these emojis represent four different celebrities, or if the emojis describe one specific person. The consensus among the comments appears to be that the four emojis are for one celebrity, with many guessing they describe Caitlyn Jenner or Adam Rippon. Most of the guesses come from the gold medal emoji combined with the runner, which also could represent an athlete in general. Both Adam and Caitlyn are solid guesses given the emojis, but it will have to come closer to the premiere date before fans get a confirmation.

Ross Matthews and Marissa Winokur of CBBUS Season 1. Sonja Flemming / CBS

The second tweet included three emojis: a rainbow, lipstick, and a high-heeled shoe. For this particular grouping, fans began guessing it was a former cast member of the highly popular reality series, RuPaul’s Drag Race. Famous stars from the show fans guessed would be appearing on CBBUS included Shangela, RuPaul himself, Alyssa Edwards, and Bianca Del Rio. Another guess for the second tweet was cosmetics giant and YouTube sensation Jeffree Star, but once again, these guesses are all just speculation at this time.

No matter the upcoming houseguests, fans are hoping for contestants who actually want to play the game this time around. Viewers will remember Season 1 when houseguests Metta World Peace and Keshia Knight Pulliam asked to go home ahead of eviction night and were granted the request from their fellow contestants. Fans were outraged to have celebrities on the show who didn’t want to play the game, and felt others would have been better in their place.

Marissa Winokur ultimately won Season 1 of CBBUS, with friend Ross Matthews coming in second place.

CBBUS will reveal the cast sometime in mid-January just before the premiere. Julie Chen is confirmed to return as the host of Season 2. CBBUS will only run for three weeks from January 21 to February 13.