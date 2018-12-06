Gayle King Got So Hot Over Criticism Of ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ That She Accidentally Swore On Live TV

All the criticism of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” is getting Gayle King a bit heated.

As the attacks on the 1944 Christmas song with some questionable messages mounts, the CBS This Morning co-anchor came out strongly in favor of the tune. During a segment of the show on Thursday morning, King said she is a fan of the Frank Loesser song and doesn’t see the nefarious intentions that others apparently do.

As USA Today noted, King was speaking in response to a poll from the San Francisco radio station KOIT, which asked listeners if the song should be banned from its Christmas playlist. More than 90 percent of people were in favor of keeping the song, and King agreed.

“I think you have to look at the intent of the song, and when you look at the intent, it’s – to me – a very flirtatious back-and-forth between the two of them,” she continued.

“I think you can look at anything and read something into it these days, and I just don’t think that was the case when they wrote that song and (it’s not) the intent of the song, and I think we have to look at that.”

However, others have said the song appears to be describing an uncomfortable situation where a woman repeatedly tells a man she wishes to leave, with the man continually refusing. At one point, there seems to be a hazy reference to the man potentially slipping something in the woman’s drink.

King’s co-anchors said they understood the criticism, especially in the #MeToo era where victims of sexual assault are feeling increasingly empowered to speak up. King got so heated during the discussion that she accidentally let a swear word slip on live television.

“I just think that it’s a light, flirtatious song, and she clearly doesn’t seem to be so upset… keep looking at the whole d**n – whole darn song before you make your decision,” she said.

Gayle King defends "Baby It's Cold Outside" amid controversy: "We are losing our sense of humor" https://t.co/EGUzbll9h4 pic.twitter.com/5EHlmuE0Dn — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2018

Others believe that there may be some risque themes in the song, but that there is actually consent between both people singing. This was the theory posited by Mashable editor Alexis Nedd, who said the song shows mutual banter between two people who indeed would like to stay together.

I do this every year but tis the season. 'BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE' IS PREDICATED ON PLAYFULLY ESTABLISHED MODES OF ASSENT AND THE LANGUAGE USED WAS CONTEXTUALLY UNDERSTOOD AS CONFIRMING BOTH PARTIES' DESIRE TO GO TO BONE TOWN. THE DRINK LINE IS ABOUT DEFLECTING SOCIAL BLAME. — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) December 6, 2018

But some have already taken action against “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” Cleveland radio station WDOK-FM decided to take the song out of its Christmas rotation after listeners complained that it was “inappropriate,” Yahoo News reported.