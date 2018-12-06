Candice Bergen Credits Donald Trump For Golden Globes Nod: ‘He Is, Truly, The Gift That Keeps On Giving’

Candice Bergen is thanking the President of the United States for her recent Golden Globe nod.

Earlier today, nominations for the Golden Globes were announced and it was revealed that Bergen earned a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in Murphy Brown. As fans of the show know, it originally aired for 10 seasons, ending in 1998. This year, the show is airing once again for a 13-episode season.

And once Bergen heard the news of her nomination, she was quick to release a statement and give credit where credit was due. According to Deadline, Bergen first thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the nomination, saying that she is really proud of the fact that she was able to help bring back the show that helped to launch her career. She also made sure to thank President Donald Trump for giving her a lot of material to use on the show.

“It would not have been possible without the help of the President, who not only gave us the impetus for this reboot but provided us with fresh fields to plow daily that Diane English and our superb writing staff have cultivated fearlessly and with unique wit. He is, truly, the gift that keeps on giving.”

Candice Bergen Picks Up Where She Left Off With Golden Globes Nom For ‘Murphy Brown’ https://t.co/JVJJ9bfpki pic.twitter.com/8gLj93N4gb — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 6, 2018

Along with Bergen, countless other celebrities earned Golden Globe nominations when they were announced earlier this morning. And as the Inquisitr shared, there were a lot of surprises at this year’s reveal. The most nominated movie on the list was Vice, beating out other movies that were supposed to be front-runners, including A Star is Born, Crazy Rich Asians, and Black Panther. Vice is the film that is centered around the life of former vice president Dick Cheney.

Many were also surprised that A Star is Born was placed in the drama category at the awards show rather than in the musical category. Furthermore, Sam Elliott was expected to get a nod in the Best Supporting Actor category, but his name was left off the list.

Another surprise was the fact that First Man was left out of the awards in a number of categories that it was expected to be nominated in. While Claire Foy was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, Ryan Gosling was not acknowledged for his role as Neil Armstrong in the movie, which ended up falling flat at the box office despite the hype that led up to it.

The Golden Globes air on Sunday, January 6.