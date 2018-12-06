Larsa Pippen Dons Tiny Bikini, Flaunts Her Curvy Derriere In Latest Snap

Larsa Pippen isn’t letting a pending divorce from NBA great Scottie Pippen hold her down. If anything, Larsa seems to be ready to shake things up in her life, if her Instagram account is any indication of how she’s approaching things these days. Pippen just shared a racy new photo to her social media page, and this one already has people buzzing.

On Thursday, Larsa Pippen shared a sultry bikini picture to her Instagram page, and this appears to be one of her sexiest snaps yet. In the photo, Pippen is sitting on the arm of some outdoor furniture next to a pool, overlooking the ocean.

Larsa is sitting at a slight angle so that most of her back is to the camera, but she is looking over her left shoulder toward the person taking the photograph. Pippen has her long hair cascading down her back and she is wearing sunglasses, but for the most part, she is letting the scenery and bikini do the talking.

Pippen has been sharing quite a few posts over the past few days via her Instagram Stories. Larsa has revealed fun moments hitting some Miami hotspots with friends as well as lounging by the pool. Larsa didn’t share any details about what prompted this latest shot, nor did she share which brand of bikini she is wearing. However, it looks like her fans didn’t care to get any additional context.

This particular two-piece bathing suit definitely makes a statement. The royal blue thong bikini shows off Pippen’s curvy derriere, and the black straps along the waist work well to flaunt her hourglass figure. The top has double strapping along the back and hugs her bosom perfectly, allowing her to display those curves.

Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife has 1.6 million followers on her Instagram page, and they always respond positively to her sultry posts. In this case, Larsa’s revealing bikini drew quite a bit of quick attention, with about 25,000 fans liking the post in the first hour it was up on the site. Almost 500 followers commented and everybody agreed that Larsa looked unbelievably hot in this particular bikini.

As the Inquisitr previously noted, Larsa has had to push back against a lot of criticism since her split from Scottie was announced. She’s faced allegations that she cheated on her husband and that she’s a golddigger.

These days, it looks like Larsa Pippen is leaning on her friends, like Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney, and doing her best to just live her life the way she wants. Judging by this saucy bikini photo, it looks like that approach is working pretty well for her these days.