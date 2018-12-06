Carrie Ann Inaba Set To Replace Julie Chen On ‘The Talk,’ According To ‘Variety’

Come January, The Talk may have a new host.

According to Variety, Carrie Ann Inaba recently inked a deal to take over Julie Chen’s spot on the show after she left in September. CBS has declined to comment on the matter, but sources close to the show say that it’s already a done deal and Inaba will start in the new year. Since Chen left the show, Inaba has become somewhat of a regular guest host, joining the likes of Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood.

Inaba is best known for being a judge on the hit show Dancing With the Stars, but she got her start as one of the original Fly Girl dancers on In Living Color. Since then, Inaba has worked on choreography on other big shows like America’s Got Talent, American Idol, and So You Think You Can Dance.

As the Inquisitr reported back in September, the longtime CBS talk show host announced that she would be leaving the talk show that she called home for over eight years. The news came just one week after Chen’s husband and CBS CEO, Les Moonves, stepped down from his position at the network following a slew of sexual assault allegations.

In a pre-recorded segment that was shot on the set of her other show, Big Brother, Chen told viewers that she needed to be with her family during this difficult time in their lives before calling the crew of the show family.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast crew and staff have become family to me over the years. But I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk.”

In her pre-recorded message, Chen also thanked her co-stars for both their friendship and all the great memories that they made over the years. And she was also quick to thank the behind-the-scenes crew, who were also very important to her. During parts of the message, Julie became very emotional.

“I will always, always cherish the memories we shared,” she said.

“Most [importantly], I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for.”

Sara Gilbert was the only one to acknowledge Chen’s message, saying that they would miss her and thanked her for all that she did for the show.

The Talk airs weekday afternoons on CBS.