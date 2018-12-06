Top 10 Funniest Photos Of ‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi On Instagram

American actor Zachary Levi is the man who will be portraying the iconic character of Shazam in the upcoming feature film of the same name from DC Films and New Line Cinema. Perhaps best known for his former work the store-clerk-turned-super-spy in Chuck, and as the roguish thief Flynn in Disney’s 2010 smash-hit Tangled, and its sequels, Levi is also an accomplished singer who has received a Tony award nomination for his previous Broadway performances.

Now, as the official movie poster for Shazam! is revealed, per Screen Rant, Levi’s star continues to rise. In this particular poster, the dark-haired actor can be seen striking a relaxed pose as he leans to one side, with bright gold and neon red beams in the background. His muscular physique fills the crimson and gold bodysuit, bearing a stiff resemblance to Superman, another DC Comics creation that Shazam is often compared to. In fact, as CBR points out, Shazam — originally named Captain Marvel in a rather confusing twist — outsold Superman on comic stands during the 1940s. The original Captain Marvel, Billy Batson, predates Marvel Comics “Captain Marvel’s” first appearance by nearly three decades, making it a confusing affair to differentiate the two in the modern era.

That confusion was laid to rest recently, per Comics Alliance, as DC relinquished claim to the Captain Marvel name, officially adopting Shazam as Billy Batson’s new official moniker in 2012.

The man who will play Shazam, Zachary Levi, has a rather prominent Instagram account, filled with funny photos and endearing captures. A few choice selections follow.

Kicking things off with the latest and greatest, Levi shared this full-sized image of the official movie poster earlier today. Blowing a hot-pink bubble out of chewing gum and tinkering with his smartphone, the American actor seems to be channeling a slight Deadpool vibe. If it worked for the “Merc with the Mouth,” it may very well work for the “Only Man Able to Match the Man of Steel.”

Looking “Marvelous” in his pretty rose-pink sleeping mask, Levi may also be punning a bit here — in more ways than one. Not only is it an oblique reference to Shazam’s former nom de plume, but it is also an allusion to his participation on the breakout Amazon Prime offering, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Apparently stepping out on the streets in style while rocking a pair of rainbow moon boots, Levi looks to have an eccentric and eclectic fashion sense. Captioned with a line that reads like something that might have come out of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Zachary seems to be having a little fun with his audience, here.

Flexing his muscles — and getting his younger cast members involved — Levi looks to be working the camera here, bearing a savage sneer. It’s all in good fun, though, as evidenced by the broad smiles on the faces of his boyish co-stars.

Playing with the old rhetorical question of “Is that a banana in your pocket, or are you happy to see me?” it appears that the former Broadway actor has finally revealed the answer — at least in his case.

It’s not Sharknado, as Levi didn’t star in that film, but it may just be an homage to deep-water thriller Jaws. Relaxing with a friend who, miraculously, also owned a blue plushy shark head — Zachary Levi shows off his rather fishy sense of humor in the above snapshot.

Doing Oscar the Grouch of Sesame Street fame so very proud, Levi also finds the time to make a pun in the caption about the current population density in the Big Apple.

A beard, a hat, and an apparent love for Red Dead Redemption 2, according to an earlier Instagram photo — it looks like Levi is ready to join a gang of Old West outlaws and hit the dusty trail. The ear buds might have to go, however.

Channeling LazyTown‘s Robbie Rotten, portrayed by the late Stefan Karl Stefansson, Levi looks to be gelling with the greaser look in this particular photograph. Bruce Campbell, if you’re reading this, you should feel bad that Levi is stealing your look.

Leaning in for a sweet smooch on the ever-funny Will Sasso of MADtv fame, it looks like these two share some deep brotherly love.

With an Instagram presence filled with sassy snapshots and displays of positive attitude, it looks like Zachary Levi may have been the perfect choice to cast in the role of one of DC’s finest caped crusaders.

Shazam! opens in a wide theatrical release on April 5, 2019.