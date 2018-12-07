‘The Bachelor’: Colton Underwood’s Contestants Revealed, Meet The 30 Women Fighting To Be His Wife

Colton Underwood's harem includes pageant queens, a phlebotomist, two women over 30, and a 'hot mess.'

Colton Underwood’s The Bachelor contestants have been officially revealed by ABC. The 30 lovely ladies vying for the former NFL player’s heart were announced in press materials for the network, and some of their job titles could outshine that of memorable past Bachelor contestant, the “Chicken enthusiast,” from Ben Higgins’ season two years ago.

According to E! News, Colton Underwood will be wooed by two pageant stars, a confident (and loud) Nigerian beauty, a “lovable phlebotomist,” a “Cinderella,” and a self-titled “hot mess express,” just to name a few. There’s also a “sloth.” Yes, you read that right.

Entertainment Tonight noted that 26-year-old Colton will welcome nine 23-year-old women to his mansion, as well as two “older” ladies, ages 30 and 31. There will also be 10 women from California, eight women of color, and a girl who has “never been kissed.”

Bachelor host Chris Harrison teased the identity of the woman who has “never been kissed,” as she faces Underwood, who is a virgin at age 26.

“Heather is one-upping Colton,” Harrison said on Facebook Live. “She’s not only a virgin, she’s never been kissed. Obviously, that comes into play.”

Pageant queens Hannah B. (Miss Alabama) and Caelynn (Miss North Carolina) apparently knew each other before appearing on The Bachelor. Harrison revealed that their past “pageant drama” will come into play as they compete for Colton.

You can see photos of all of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor beauties in the photos below.

As for Colton’s “type,” Bachelor fans have already met several of the ABC star’s past girlfriends. Colton famously fell for last season’s Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, and he also briefly dated his Bachelor in Paradise co-star Tia Booth. In addition, Underwood was in a high profile romance with Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman in 2016. His future wife most certainly must love dogs, as Colton is a major dog lover himself.

Rick Rowell / ABC

The Bachelor star’s virginity will also be a hot topic this season on the ABC dating show. Promos for the new season show some of Colton’s contestants poking fun at his virginal status. One female tells him she hasn’t dated a virgin since she was 12. Another jokes that she has taken Colton’s V-card.

Colton Underwood won’t lose his V-card during his Bachelor opening night, but he does reportedly kiss multiple women before his premiere cocktail party is over, per Us Weekly. And a whopping seven women are sent packing on night one, so don’t get too attached to all of these pretty faces.

The Bachelor Season 23 premieres Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. on ABC.