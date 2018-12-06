Donald Trump Slams Robert Mueller, Blames Him For His Approval Rating Being Less Than 75 Percent

President Donald Trump isn’t very happy about his unfavorable percent approval ratings. While it’s no secret Trump adamantly believes he’s a stellar representation of the White House and the United States of America, many news outlets have reported that his overall rating has been on a gradual decline since he entered the White House last year. However, Donald Trump insists there’s also a reason for that and it has nothing to do with his leadership.

According to Politico, Donald Trump is reportedly blaming Robert Mueller for his low approval rating. On Thursday, December 6, Trump even took to Twitter to sound off about the situation voicing his frustrations via social media. Describing the whole debacle as “presidential harassment,” Trump believes Mueller’s probe, which he’s referred to as a “phony Russian Witch Hunt” on multiple occasions, is an incriminating point of controversy that has gravely affected how he’s being perceived by the media.

Donald Trump also went a step further insisting his approval rating would actually be 75 percent as opposed to 50 percent if it weren’t for the negativity associated with Mueller’s probe. It’s no secret Trump has often boasted about his time in office giving himself an A-plus rating for the work he’s done so far. His recent tweet is also an indicator of his previous statements about his presidency.

“Without the phony Russia Witch Hunt, and with all that we have accomplished in the last almost two years (Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judge’s, Military, Vets, etc.) my approval rating would be at 75% rather than the 50% just reported by Rasmussen,” Trump tweeted. “It’s called Presidential Harassment!”

According to multiple reports, Donald Trump’s average approval rating stands at approximately 43.3 percent. As previously reported on Inquisitr, Trump’s current rating is actually considered to be a record low despite his personal claims.

Although Trump is reportedly blaming Mueller for his ratings, the latest reports actually follow a string of incriminating reports surrounding Trump, himself. According to Forbes, Donald Trump has been accused of funneling approximately $1.1 million in campaign-donor funds into his own businesses. It has been reported that Trump actually launched his 2020 reelection campaign the same day of his presidential inauguration back in January of 2017. According to federal filings, more than 50,000 donors have donated to the campaign fund but Donald Trump has yet to invest any of his own money. However, Trump’s businesses have continued to rack up profits by charging the campaign for “hotels, food, rent and legal consulting.”

In a nutshell, Donald Trump has been able to turn campaign money into profits for his own businesses. Needless to say, the reports have led to more controversy and speculation about Trump’s finances. While Trump believes Robert Mueller is to blame for his low ratings, many Americans argue otherwise.