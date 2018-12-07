Mariah Carey’s Kids Moroccan And Monroe Join Her On Stage In Paris

Fans who’ve been anticipating Mariah Carey’s arrival in Paris as part of her annual “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour finally received the “Vive La France! Joyeux Noel” they’ve been waiting for from her via Instagram on Thursday, December 6. Her international followers were also greeted with one of her trademark whistle notes as a complimentary gesture to hold them over for her upcoming show at Accorhotels Arena. However, that wasn’t the only one of her babies they were treated to.

Within hours of the five-time Grammy Award-winning diva letting her voice ring through the Paris night, she was out of the black fur coat she had stepped off of the plane in, and in the white gown that the Daily Mail captured her donning on stage in Gothenburg, Sweden just days ago. Mariah documented her swift transition in an image she posted to show that her children had also changed clothes for a dress rehearsal.

As has become customary in recent years, Moroccan and Monroe have been traveling and dabbling in song along with their famous mom. Last week, the Inquisitr reported on Mariah sharing a recording of the 7-year-old twins harmonizing over the lyrics to her holiday season standard, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” as they bounced around the back seat of their ride.

“Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’ We’re gonna take this one step at a time – we’re very excited about it! It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive,” she wrote at the time.

Per People, fans will recall Mariah sharing the microphone with Moroccan and Monroe during the Los Angeles stop of her “All The Hits” tour in the summer of 2017. In more recent videos of them being engaged by the 48-year-old songstress, the pair has certainly looked more prepared to perform than they appeared to be at the Hollywood Bowl that night, and the picture snapped on Thursday may be an indication of why that is.

With Moroccan suited up in a reindeer costume and Monroe decked out in a Santa get-up, their presence amid the ambiance created by giant gift-boxes, reefs, and snowflakes makes it apparent that their immersion into Mariah’s sets is no longer an impromptu affair. They also happen to look very invested in the rehearsal, with both kiddies leaning into the mic as mom smiles contently.

Judging by the looks of it, it is safe to say that the audiences rubbing their mittens for a Mariah appearance in Nottingham, Leeds, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Madrid can also expect cameos from young Moroccan and Monroe in the weeks to come. Whether they will be witnessing the beginning of a journey that leads to an eventual family legacy remains to be seen.