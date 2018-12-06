ABC News Anchors Joke About Trump Planning His Own Funeral During Coverage Of George HW Bush’s Service

One critic called the exchange "despicable garbage."

President George H.W. Bush’s memorial service on Wednesday was a time for celebration and mourning, as hundreds gathered at the National Cathedral to honor the former president, including the nation’s current president Donald Trump, who sat with his wife Melania among the remaining living former presidents and former first ladies.

However, while awaiting the departure of the plane carrying George H.W. Bush from Joint Base Andrews following the emotional service, ABC News anchors covering the event thought it to be an appropriate time to get comical, the Wrap noted, cracking jokes about how President Trump would plan his own future funeral.

The discussion began when veteran ABC News anchor Terry Moran claimed Trump’s presidency was a “repudiation” of what George H.W. Bush and his son, former President George W. Bush, “stood for,” but was something that voters wanted.

“And perhaps a recognition, in terms of his involvement in the proceedings by President Trump, that he someday will be getting a similar treatment when he passes as a former president of the United States,” Moran’s co-anchor Devin Dwyer added.

It was then that Moran began theorizing Trump’s own funeral, which he noted would probably have “a different tone” that would be choreographed and involve “more trumpets and fanfare.”

ABC News Panelists Covering Bush Funeral Crack Jokes About Future Trump Funeral (Video) https://t.co/tNwikrIBvC pic.twitter.com/WPlXG3KLbs — TheWrap (@TheWrap) December 6, 2018

Responding in agreement, Dwyer noted Trump would “do it bigger.”

“It will be the best presidential funeral ever. No one will ever have seen anything like that funeral,” Moran concluded the exchange.

ABC News has declined to comment on the situation, however Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor had something to say about it.

Speaking to Fox News, Gainor called the exchange “despicable garbage,” and noted that even if the network apologized, it “wouldn’t be sincere.”

Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor told Fox News that Bush’s death “has to be seen through the eyes of journalists who use every single event to attack Trump,” but found the ABC News segment particularly appalling. https://t.co/zwxnu18urC — Susan S. Moss Merry Christmas????????????????????⏳ (@smoss319) December 6, 2018

“This is about the billionth example of unprofessional journalism in their attacks on Trump. It’s only more outrageous because of the solemn occasion,” he said.

Political comedian Tim Young agreed, also noting that it highlights a “double standard where you can say basically anything you want about a Republican and get away with it.”

Young noted that the public’s reaction would have been completely different, had it been Obama’s future funeral that was being discussed.

“There would have been full blocks of TV dedicated to ‘how disgusting they were’ on CNN and forced apologies from their own network,” he explained.

Trump, who did not speak at the memorial service, still garnered a considerable amount of media attention during the service from more than just Moran and Dwyer, as many commented on how he did not shake Bill or Hillary Clinton’s hand upon his arrival.