Maid At Trump National Golf Course Admits She’s Illegal

Housecleaner here illegally received a certificate from the White House for her exemplary service.

Fed up with the way President Donald Trump talks about illegal immigrants, a housekeeper at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, admitted she’s in the United States illegally. In fact, his staff also acknowledged her service with a certificate.

Victorina Morales believes she will lose her job for speaking out, but the Huffington Post reported that she no longer cares. The 45-year-old native of Guatemala arrived in the U.S. in 1999. Morales said she entered by illegally swimming across the southwestern U.S. border. She’s worked for Trump since 2013, and she currently earns $13 an hour.

“We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money. We sweat it out to attend to his every need and have to put up with his humiliation,” Morales told the New York Times.

According to Morales, she used fake documents, which she purchased from a counterfeiter in New Jersey, to obtain employment at the president’s gold club. The kicker, she is not the only person working there who is in the U.S. illegally, but she could not put a firm number on the number of people Trump employed who came here unlawfully. At this time, there is nothing to indicate that Trump or Trump Organization executives realized they employed service workers who were in the U.S. illegally.

Trump golf club employed illegal immigrants: report https://t.co/rKUAwWdcrL — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) December 6, 2018

During his campaign for president, Trump boasted that he used the E-Verify system to ensure he did not employ illegal immigrants.

“We didn’t have one illegal immigrant on the job,” he said.

Morales said she’d served Trump at his establishment by making his bed, cleaning his toilet, and dusting his crystal golf trophies. She cleaned as he watched TV and she was there when Trump met with potential cabinet members. Her service was so outstanding during Trump’s visits to his club that the housecleaner received a certificate from the White House Communications Agency with her name on it in July.

“I never imagined, as an immigrant from the countryside in Guatemala, that I would see such important people close up,” she said. Since taking office, Trump spent roughly 70 days at Bedminster.

For all the negative, Morales reported that the president, while at times demanding, is kind and sometimes provides her with large tips of $50 or $100 when she serves him. One time, Trump even wiped the top portion of windows she was cleaning off because she was too short to reach them.

Unfortunately, coming forward may end up costing the excellent housekeeper her job. Amanda Miller, the company’s senior vice president for marketing and corporate communications, released a statement on the matter.

“We have tens of thousands of employees across our properties and have very strict hiring practices. If an employee submitted false documentation in an attempt to circumvent the law, they will be terminated immediately.”

Morales, with the help of her attorney, Anibal Romero, applied for protection under U.S. asylum laws. The housekeeper believes that Trump always knew she was here illegally.