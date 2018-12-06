WWE Rumor: Vince McMahon Rewrote ‘Raw’ At The Last Minute On Monday

McMahon reportedly changed the show at the last minute to give it a happier vibe following the death of George H.W. Bush.

Fans noticed that the tone of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a bit different than most. Instead of being all about getting heat in every segment with the heels constantly getting one over on the good guys, this week was all about the faces winning matches and outsmarting the bad guys. It was actually quite refreshing when compared to most episodes (although it still did a terrible rating, as reported by Inquisitr).

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer actually discussed the change in tone of Raw, and he cited the fact that Vince McMahon actually rewrote the entire episode at the last minute. According to Meltzer, McMahon felt that being in Texas, the show should have a happier feel than normal because of the death of George H.W. Bush.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said, “This week’s Raw was also completely rewritten, like last week, this week’s Raw was completely rewritten by Vince at the last minute. He didn’t even show up until 3:30 because he was visiting his mom.”

“He was there three and a half hours before the show, and he shows up, and the basic gist of everything is that… his feeling was that we’re in Houston Texas, President Bush just died and people are going to be in a somber mood; so we’re going to have to make them happy.”

After his co-host Bryan Alvarez got a good laugh out of the idea of WWE making fans happy, Meltzer continued.

“He made whole-scale changes of what the original script was for more happiness,” he said.

For most of the show, Finn Balor was able to get the better of Drew McIntyre, even causing the distraction that led to McIntyre’s first loss on Raw. At the end of the show, babyface Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey stood tall over the heels, and there was plenty of other situations that would traditionally have seen the heels going over where the good guys triumphed.

Getting to 1,000 episodes is only possible if you have an entire universe behind you. Thank you, #WWE Universe, for celebrating #SD1000 with us. Here’s to 1,000 more. pic.twitter.com/fVI5B0jTWn — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 17, 2018

On that, Meltzer said, “Babyfaces did much better because Vince felt that they had to do it that night.”

As reported by Inquisitr, McMahon was also responsible for writing most of last week’s episode of Raw, which was regarded by many fans as one of the worst in the history of the show. That show’s poor writing could very well be part of the reason for this week’s show having such a poor rating.