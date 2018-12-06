Chris Watts’ In-Laws Give Their First Interview Since The Murder Of Their Daughter

While many know the story behind the case, the parents of Shan’ann Watts want people to know who their deceased daughter really was, according to a report by E! News.

Only a few weeks after Chris Watts was given life in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant wife, alongside his two daughters, the parents of Shan’ann have spoken publicly for the first time as they take part in a television interview.

In a short preview clip provided by ABC’s 20/20, Frank and Sandra Rzucek remember the happy times they shared with their daughter — and what made her great. Speaking with host Amy Robach, Frank said, “She’d do anything for her children. She just loved her children and wanted them to have everything growing up.”

Sandra went on to add, “She was fun, full of life. She did so many things. She had her hand in everything. She was amazing.”

At the young age of 34, Shan’ann had already come through a difficult battle with a lupus diagnosis — and was happily raising her children, who she referred to as “miracles.” Shan’ann was 15 weeks pregnant when she and her two daughters were tragically murdered. As opposed to focusing on the tragic end that fell upon their daughter and grandchildren, the Rzuceks instead spoke about her beautiful relationship with her daughters, the 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.

Remembering Shanann Watts: In an exclusive interview with @ARobach, parents Sandra and Frank Rzucek speak about their daughter Shanann Watts and their granddaughters, who were killed by Chris Watts in August.

Sandra described the closeness by saying, “They were her everything. They were her world. That was her dream [to be a mom] and then she battled lupus for a long time. They had a lot of love. They were amazing. I couldn’t ask God for more. He really blessed us with them. She loved everybody. Her love for children and friends was amazing.”

Chris Watts was given five life sentences in prison — without the possibility of parole — for the murder of his wife and two daughters. Watts was given an additional 48 years for the murder of his unborn son, along with 12 more years for three counts of tampering with a dead body.

The Rzucek’s made it clear that they opposed the death penalty for Chris, despite the nature of his actions, with Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke saying in court during the sentencing process, “Four lives were lost at the hands of the defendant on August 13 for reasons that we will never fully understand or know. In the end, the Rzucek family was much more merciful to him than he was to his wife, his daughters, and his unborn son.”