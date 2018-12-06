Model Martha Hunt’s New Pic Raises The Temperature As She Strips Down To Her Underwear While Posing In Snow

The Victoria’s Secret model left her 3 million Instagram followers surprised as she posted a new photo where she is featured stripping down to a sports bra and underwear while standing in snowy Whistler Blackcomb in Canada — which is known as North America’s largest ski resort.

The picture captured the 29-year-old model with her pants dropped down to her feet in the snow and a jacket loosely worn around her arms. She wore nothing else but sexy high-cut underwear which showcased her well-toned legs and a pink sports bra. The model pulled her hair back into a high ponytail and struck a sexy pose for the camera.

She also posted a video from her skiing trip where she is featured dancing while dressed up in her skiing gear. Within a few hours of going live, the picture and the video garnered more than 56,000 likes and close to 400 comments where fans not only complimented Martha on her beauty but also expressed their surprise for the brave model who shed her clothes for the photograph in -4 degrees C.

“You’re crazy. Cold just looking at you,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “Baby, it’s cold outside, come in and let’s warm up,” one of the followers left a flirtatious comment for Martha.

“You are crazy and I love it,” one person wrote on the picture, while another one said the following.

“You are so hot. No wonder you don’t feel cold at all.”

One fan also shared her concern for Martha and said that they can’t even go down the freezer aisle [in a supermarket] without catching a chill.

“Someone save her,” she wrote.

“You dance very well, ” another fan commented on her video. “Warm up, and you melt the winter,” another one said. Martha also took to her Twitter and informed her fans how much she’s been enjoying her winter holiday in Canada.

“Oh my word. Whistler has some glittery snow. I’ve never seen snow sparkle like that… it’s like the mountains have a Kira Kira filter,” Martha tweeted.

Martha seems to be enjoying some time off work after a busy October preparing for her appearance in Victoria’s Secret Fashion extravaganza.

Per an article by Hello Magazine, apart from her modeling duties, she has also been involved in some charitable causes. Martha Hunt suffered from scoliosis as a teenager — a medical condition in which a person’s spine has a sideways curve. She, therefore, launched a necklace collaboration with jewelry brand Pluma which is named after the Curvy Girls Scoliosis Foundation founder.

As the report detailed, all the proceeds from the collaboration go to the foundation to help those who live with the condition.

“I know a lot of girls that are really insecure about having scoliosis, but I think that scars are something to be proud of because they show how strong you are,” she said.