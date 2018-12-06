Kyle Richards Goes Blonde In Stunning Throwback Photo With Her Sister Kim

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is unrecognizable as she poses with her sister and nephew.

Kyle Richards has long been known as the Housewife with the hair, and now there’s proof her long locks ruled even back in the ’90s. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was recently tagged in an Instagram photo posted by her nephew Chad Davis, the son of Kyle’s sister Kim Richards and her ex-husband Gregg Davis. And while she is gorgeous as always, Kyle is nearly unrecognizable due to the color of her hair in the throwback snap.

In the photo, which you can see below, Chad Davis is a toddler being held by his famous mom, and his aunt Kyle is standing next to her. But the usually brunette Kyle Richards is rocking a head of hair that is as blonde as her sister Kim’s. While Kim’s hair is shoulder-length in the throwback snap, Kyle looks like Rapunzel as her super long hair flows all the way down to her hips and grazes those ’90s jeans.

The photo also includes a sweet message from Chad, who calls his mom and aunt the two women he is grateful for in his life, and who’ve always loved him unconditionally. Kyle Richards returned the love in the comments section, telling her now adult nephew that she loves him too.

You can see Kyle Richards as a blonde in the family photo below.

In 2016, Kyle Richards posted a throwback photo of her own which showed her as a blonde at age 21. Kyle is a dead ringer for her sister Kim in the vintage shot.

Twenty-nine years later, Kyle Richards is still known for her gorgeous, shiny hair, albeit as a brunette. The Real Housewives veteran told Bravo that she doesn’t do a lot to her hair—and she even uses an inexpensive drugstore brand of shampoo.

“I’m a big believer in less is more when it comes to your hair. I’ve used Pantene for many, many, many years and people would always say, ‘Oh are you kidding me?! I buy this really expensive shampoo’ and their hair didn’t even look that great to me, so I was like, you know what, I’m sticking with Pantene.”

Richards also revealed that she does not wash her hair every day because it’s important to give it a break.

“Also, it’s really important to brush your hair from the bottom and work your way up,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added. “Another good thing I think is that when you have your hair blown out and you want to keep it, I twist my hair and sleep in a knot on my head so when I wake up in the morning I take it down, and it looks like I just had my hair done.”

You can see Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it returns to Bravo for its ninth season next year.